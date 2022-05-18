The runner, gold medalist at the last Tokyo Olympics in 4x100m, a well-known Juventus fan, paid homage to the captain for his farewell.

These last few days have been very exciting for the Juventus people. Monday night at the Allianz Stadium, beyond the last home game of the season, drawn against Laziowas the last time in front of the Juventus audience for Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala. Two different farewells, in terms of history, age, situation, motivation and method. In the hours following the exciting tribute to captainwhich he left after 17 extraordinary years, there were many messages for him. Among these also that of Filippo Tortua great fan of Juventus. The sprinter, Olympic champion in 4x100m in Tokyodedicated a post on Instagram to Chiellini, with a photo in which they embrace.

These are his words: “George, My captain. Before thanking you as a fan, I want to do it as a sportsman. Your way of being, of carrying, of living every day have made you one of the athletes I respect most in the world. Unknowingly you inspired me and given advice making me appreciate even more the value of being supported and surrounded by my whole family in doing what I do. You can only learn from champions and men like you and I noticed it every time I was lucky enough to meet you.

As a fan, I can only thank you for these 17 years spent defending our goal, with the determination and tenacity that distinguish you. Those of a true leaderable to support his companions with a word of comfort, a hug, a simple look. For me you are the Juventus defenderthe one that since I was 6 years old I have always seen lining up on the front line to defend these colors. You have rightfully become part of its history. Thanks for the triumphs and the joys, but also for the defeats. I don't know what your future will hold for you, but what is certain is that you can always count on an extra fan and friend. A big hug".

May 18, 2022 (change May 18, 2022 | 19:35)

