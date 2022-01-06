Reggio Emilia-Tortona 84-89

The Piedmontese overtake the Emilians thanks to a super Chris Wright, who scored 15 points in the last quarter, and an excellent three-shot evening by Sanders (5/6) and Macura (4/6). A monumental Hopkins, on the other hand, is not enough for Unahotels, author of a double double of 28 points and 13 rebounds, which represents his career high in both statistical items. Coach Caja chooses the quintet with Cinciarini, Thompson, Olisevicius, Johnson and Hopkins while Ramondino, still without Cannon, responds with Wright, Sanders, Macura, Daum and Cain. Tortona’s 2-3 zone initially takes away the fluidity of Reggio’s attack but finds countermeasures by serving Hopkins in the area and thus closing the first quarter ahead (22-20). The triples of Macura and Sanders forcefully overturn the inertia of the match (30-38 at 17 ‘), but here Unahotels responds in an authoritative way, building a 12-2 break that allows them to go ahead at the interval (42 -40). Tortona got off to a better start in the second half and, thanks to an excellent Daum, seemed to be able to run away, but once again the Cinciarini-Hopkins tandem dictated the law and brought coach Caja’s team back forward (61-60 in the 30th minute). On the final straight an amazing Chris Wright takes the chair who scores 15 points in the last quarter and Ramondino’s team first puts the arrow (71-79 at 36 ‘) and then gives the decisive push with a triple from Sanders (77-86 at 39 ‘).