Raped, then killed. Or killed, with a gunshot to the back of the head, while they were being raped. Raped even to death and then burned, partially or totally. Or tortured, ”I saw that they cut off her breast and then they played with it”. They are terrible the testimonies collected by the Israeli police on the sexual violence committed by Hamas militiamen against Israeli women during the attack on 7 October. Over 1,500 horror stories collected in ”a first-hand account” released by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and of which Adnkronos obtained a copy. They are eyewitnesses or people who first provided assistance after the massacre, but none of the voices are those of the women who suffered sexual violence and who Hamas killed, ”so as not to make them talk”. Even if this is against Islam, as the militiamen themselves reveal.

”Case after case, they reveal a heinous and cruel crime and prove beyond a doubt that Hamas and other Palestinian terrorists have used rape and sexual violence systematically against Israeli women and girls” the report states.

”From little girls to elderly women, we have seen Israelis being raped. With strength. Until they broke their bones”said Shari Mandes, an IDF volunteer at the Shura morgue. Shani Louk, the 22-year-old German kidnapped during the rave attacked by Hamas in the Negev desert, also had broken bones, as can be seen from the video which portrays her displayed half naked like a trophy on a pick up while being transported to the Gaza Strip. The report then shows a photograph of a bleeding 19-year-old, after having been raped, being forced into a jeep with her hands tied behind her back.

The horrifying image of a woman’s body found in Reim, where the Supernova music festival was being held. The caption written by the Israeli authorities leaves no doubt about the interpretation: ”His face and half of his body are burnt, his skirt is torn and raised above his waist, his legs are spread apart, he has no underwear, he has deep cuts on his thighs’ ‘.

Many reports of these rapes and sexual violence were spread on social media by the perpetrators of the massacre themselves, to celebrate their crimes committed against Jewish women. For example, the photo of the naked body of an Israeli woman, next to that of a murdered IDF soldier, was disclosed on the Telegram channel of the al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, the same October 7th. Then there they are the reports of the interrogations of the arrested militiamen. One of them, Omar Sami Marzuk Abu Rusha, said that the Hamas militiamen ”have become animals. They did things that people don’t do. They beheaded. Had sex with corpses. I mean the lifeless bodies of a young woman. It’s a body. It’s not human to do something like that”.

Muhammad Nahed Ahmed el-Arsha, 22, participated in the massacre and confirmed the sexual violence. ”What happened is forbidden by religion. The seizures. The rapes. Sexual violence against children. Everything prohibited”, he added.

Other episodes of sexual violence have been reconstructed by forensic experts, as well as witnesses. ”In a house there was a couple tied to each other. Both were naked and the woman had been raped. Her face was on the ground,” reconstructed Itzik Itah, head of the emergency response team in Kibbutz Be’eri. ”I saw two girls, I would say 13 or 14 years old. One was lying on the floor, belly on the ground. His trousers were down to his knees and he had a gunshot wound on the back of his neck, near his head,” a paramedic from IDF unit 669 said, adding that ”there was a puddle of blood near her head, there was semen behind her”.

Oz Davizian, a farmer who saved 120 people from the rave massacre, says they ”shot at anything that moved, in all directions. One watched as his friend raped a woman and in the meantime shot ”. One of the survivors, Gad Liebersohn, said he was ”hiding for two hours” and heard ”people being kidnapped and women being raped, begging for their lives”. Nacham Dyksztejna, a volunteer from the Zaka organisation, says that ”in Kibbutz Be’eri I saw the bodies of two women tied hand and foot to the bed. One of them had been sexually abused with a knife and his internal organs had been removed. After raping these women, Hamas blew up their house, so we found their bodies under a pile of stones”. But not only. On road 34 there were ”piles of women, one on top of the other, completely naked, corpses. He killed with a single gunshot straight to the brain ”he adds.

Cochav Elkayam-Levy, president of the Commission on crimes committed on October 7 by Hamas against women and children, spoke of ”unimaginable horrors” and cited ”medical and forensic reports confirming brutality and evidence of widespread rape”. Elkayam-Levy explains that ”some victims had broken pelvic bones” and that ”teenagers tied to beds bleeding, killed with a gunshot to the head” were found. Furthermore, she adds, ”not even pregnant women were spared, tortured in an unimaginable way”. The hope, or rather ”the prayer, is that the sexual violence we have seen does not continue against the hostages in the Gaza Strip”, concludes the expert.