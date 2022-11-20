Torsti knows | Why do passionate motorists behave illogically?

On this page, Torsti and his lollipops answer readers’ questions. Not satisfied with the answer? Or do you have your own question in mind? Send mail to Torsti: [email protected]

When English has become the world’s leading language in the fields of politics, culture and science, how much of this might belong to Great Britain and how much to the USA?

– Kari

Today, American English is much more commonly spoken than British English. But when Torsti inquired about it from a linguist who has been familiar with the English language for years, he answered Britain, without a doubt.

The simple reason is that it is actually thanks to Britain that the English language was adopted to such a large extent in the United States. The country’s declaration of independence was issued in 1776 in English. Likewise, the legislation was made only in English.

This was influenced by the language policy of the British Empire. The empire that grew from the 16th century covered almost a quarter of the entire world at its largest. At the same time, English began to grow into a lingua franca, a universal global language.

Contrary to what many people think and contrary to what was done in the French colonies, the native population was not forced to learn English. On the other hand, in the English colonies, lower officials and administrators who were in contact with the mother country were needed, who were required to have English skills.

Consequently, the inhabitants of British colonies around the world soon learned that knowing English is a privilege that allows them to rise in class. It was worth learning voluntarily.

When the British the empire began to decline after World War I, the United States emerged as a replacement superpower. The first English-speaking world power was followed by another similar one. Double-whammyas they say in English.

After the Second World War, the Americans were seen in Europe as benefactors and liberators, while Germany was rejected for political-emotional reasons, which accelerated the change of dominant language from English to German.

Then came the entertainment industry and the mass media, which spread American culture at an unprecedented speed. And we are on that road. For example, the Chinese still want to learn American English.

Contrary to what is often thought, lingua Franca English is not a simpler language than variants of English, the linguist points out. It has its idiosyncrasies – for example, when it comes to the use of articles – but it does not lack structures and is not lexically simpler. It has also been established that the brain processes it no differently than native English.

Lingua Franca changes the language, but it is also characteristic of languages. From the point of view of science, it has always made sense to have one common official language. Sometimes it was Latin, then French and now English. However, its power is not disappearing anywhere.

“Languages ​​continue with their own weight in the world. It would be terribly difficult to imagine that we could decide together to start speaking a certain language,” says the linguist.

Many people have strong opinions about driving in the heart of Helsinki. Thinking with common sense, however, people who drive passionately have more space in the city center, the more less passionate drivers switch to using public transport or other means. So why don’t those who are not flexible about their driving defend public transport reforms, if they too could be counted among the beneficiaries?

– Thursday

There are two ways to limit urban traffic: congestion, i.e. time cost, or monetary payments. Cars do use the space given to them, and almost everywhere traffic cannot be eased with additional lanes. The same works the other way around.

As space decreases, the price of driving, i.e. the time spent, usually increases, which leads people to use other means. Then those for whom it is really important will use the car. This change is called price elasticity.

In a more conservative way, the economist is of the opinion that if committed motorists were to get together, it would be worthwhile for them to encourage others to ride on public transport or by bicycle. That way, they would have freer lanes and perhaps more parking spaces for themselves.

Instead, he believes that few who are inflexible about their driving will do so because they fear it will also promote extensive restrictions on driving. They apply equally to those who absolutely want to drive cars, as to those for whom it is one and the same.

Motorists would therefore rather prefer a slightly more congested city center than take the risk that the promotion of a pedestrian center will eventually close entire streets – i.e. prevent driving completely.

Possible win-win situations are hard to figure out.

The economist thinks that one way to optimize the car space in the city center for the most passionate drivers is to price free car use, which technology would make possible.

The solution could be compared to exchange-based congestion charges, which would take into account the area, time and perhaps also the means of transport. Then the driving licenses, for example in the crowded Töölö, would end up with those who are most willing to pay. In exchange for money, they would get the most comfortable conditions to drive their own car.