On the previous page in the answer about the train formed by VR’s fleet, there were some errors and inaccuracies in the definitions.

The mentioned length, 17 kilometers and 585 meters, included all of VR’s own passenger trains, but the rail buses were forgotten: they would add 328 meters in length, so the length of the train would be 17 kilometers and 913 meters.

The chapter does not include freight trains or locomotives. It also does not include the equipment of other companies, which VR operates, for example, in the local transport of the capital region.

The President of the Republic can promote generals even if he has no military training. Are there differences in the status of reserve and professional officers? For example, does a professional lieutenant override the reserve captain’s authority in a war situation?

– Res. First Lieutenant

The president of the republic really promotes generals regardless of his own military rank. This is based on the president’s constitutional position as commander-in-chief of the Defense Forces. The authority to promote is therefore tied to the position of the President of the Republic, not to his person.

A person’s wartime task, on the other hand, is not determined by his military rank but by his skills.

The Defense Forces assigns personnel to tasks in exceptional circumstances based on competence.

Military rank matters, but military ranks generally adapt to the task level.

However, command in an organization is always determined by the task, not by military rank or training.

It is therefore possible that someone lower in military rank, for example a lieutenant, is, for example, a captain’s predecessor based on their skills. Of course, it is also possible that a reserve officer is a professional soldier for the same reason.

I have made a contract with Helen for 100% wind electricity. When it has been windless, the lights haven’t gone out at home. Where will my electricity come from when there is no wind at all?

– Where the wind blows

Finland is such a big country that it is practically always windy somewhere. More wind power is also being built all the time. At least so far, there has not been a situation where the amount of wind electricity sold in Finland has exceeded the amount of wind electricity produced.

Some of the wind electricity contracts are also not limited to domestic wind electricity. Therefore, it would be possible to buy electricity from, for example, Norway or Sweden, which are in the same electricity grid as Finland.

At this point, of course, the question arises as to how meaningful it is to transfer electricity from the shore of the fjord to Eastern Finland. And of course it’s not meaningful. Once transferred to the electricity grid, electricity is electricity, regardless of whether it was produced by, for example, wind power, nuclear power or coal.

Since there are no separate distribution networks for electricity produced in different ways, electricity produced in any way can come from the plug, regardless of the contract. However, the wind electricity contract obliges the electricity seller to buy as much wind electricity from the market as it has sold on.

Therefore, more wind electricity than is produced cannot be sold on the electricity market. So far, this has not caused a problem in Finland, and it is unlikely to arise. But if this were to happen, the situation could be circumvented by buying a wind electricity quota, for example, from elsewhere in the electricity grid.

There are reports in the media that, for example, Putin would have his own food tasters due to the risk of assassination. What is the exact job description of such a person? Are they hawking a piece of every Putin steak? How effective can such an activity be?

– Culinary expert from Kuopio

The security of leaders of major countries is closely monitored.

When moving around the world, a “safe” space is created around the protected person. Part of this safety is taking care of food safety.

However, according to security expert Tikkaremmi, talking about tasters is usually misleading. Safety is based more on the control of the entire food preparation process and raw materials.

The use of tasters, or rather the rumors that have been started about them, is more about the image, which is hoped to reduce the desire to try poisoning.

Putin’s personal security is handled by the Presidential Security Service, which is part of the Federal Security Service, supported by several other security agencies. A possible taster would therefore be an agent of the security service.

In the case of all managers, taking care of safety does not stop only at meals, but usually all waste is also treated and destroyed in a controlled manner. It would also reveal a lot about the directors’ private affairs.

