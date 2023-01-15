Torsti knows | Are we voting for a person or a party?

On this page, Torsti and his lollipops answer readers’ questions. Not satisfied with the answer? Or do you have your own question in mind? Send mail to Torsti: [email protected]

Hello again, readers, this is Torsti.

In the last column, we discussed Africa’s star Ocomba. Nickname Lyydia pointed out that in the Dholuo language, okumba means a traditional shield, and there are soldiers with shields next to Ocomba on the game board. Maybe Mannerla has sought inspiration for the name from the picture of the board?

And then to new questions.

I’ve always wondered about the Finnish election system, where it is said that the party is primarily voted for, but if someone resigns or is dismissed from the party after the election, he can continue. Why has it gone to this? Do I vote primarily for a person?

– Aaro Ratilainen

Your question concerns the intersection of two laws, the Electoral Act and the Constitution.

The Constitution states that a Member of Parliament is obliged to comply with the Constitution and is not bound by other provisions.

This results in the so-called prohibition of the imperative mandate. No one, not a party, not a trade association, not even the voters, can therefore give binding instructions to a person once elected or demand that he or she resign from the position of MP.

If a representative does not follow the decisions of his own parliamentary group, actually the harshest punishment that the group can give is to expel him from the group.

And why do parties play a significant role in the electoral law? The current proportional election method has been used since 1906. Its purpose is to make the election less chaotic by allowing the candidates to organize themselves into lists if they wish. In addition, it was realized from the very beginning that political goals can be better pursued when the representatives act as groups and not as individual actors. This is still not a prerequisite: even an individual person can run for office with the help of the association of voters.

In Torsti’s opinion, the contradiction you observed is in a way apparent. Both in the elections and in the parliament, the candidate can also act alone if he wishes, without the support of a group. Of course, it is difficult to get elected alone. And even if the MP’s seat becomes vacant, it is difficult to influence decision-making very strongly on your own.

Of course, the same principle also applies to all other elected bodies, such as municipal councils and regional councils, as well as in life more generally.

In terms of reducing electricity consumption, would it make sense to freeze cold packs or other similar cold packs outside and transfer them to the refrigerator for free cooling effect with winter frosts like this? Would this be just tinkering or a viable way to save electricity?

– A tinkerer

In Tikkaremmi, the engineer member talked about this with his offspring, who had just written a long physics book. This found your question good and timely. He calculated that adding two ice-cold 1.5-liter drinking bottles to the refrigerator could produce about one kilowatt-hour of energy savings per week. Of course, this depends on many factors, for example the age of the refrigerator.

It should also be noted here that when cooling the bottles, do not keep the door open for too long. In severe frost, the saved kilowatt-hour easily escapes through the door gap to magpies. Frozen bottles cause moisture to condense in the refrigerator, which is also worth noting.

Let’s see how else the same savings could be achieved. With the same amount of energy, you can boil a few liters of water every day or blow-dry your hair for just under five minutes. On Thursday, the energy saved in a week would be used up in the first few minutes of heating the sauna. So it is not a very viable energy saving method, and the same savings can be achieved more easily and more comfortably.

I watched, probably several times, the excellent adventure film Apollo 13. At the end, the astronauts arrived in the earth’s atmosphere in their reentry capsule with the heat shield ahead at a dizzying speed of about 10 kilometers per second.

That’s when I thought, how can the capsule stay in the right position, with the heat shield in front, and not start spinning recklessly? No balancing control rockets will be available at this stage.

– Jorma Mikkonen

The Apollo capsules had small guide rocket motors, two pairs parallel to each axis of rotation. Some pairs were located at the top of the capsule and others at the bottom. With the help of rocket engines, the capsules were guided to land in the atmosphere in exactly the right position.

Once the capsule has entered the atmosphere, it is held in the correct position by aerodynamics. The capsule and the heat shield are shaped so that they fall with the heat shield down.

In the final phase, the capsule is held in the correct position by its parachute.

The same principles also guide the current return capsules safely to the ground.

