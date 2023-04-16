Torsti and Sisko | How Finland added a flagpole to the NATO headquarters is asked in Sisko and Torsti’s last column

On this page, Torsti and Sisko answer readers’ questions for the last time. So you should not send new questions anymore. Feedback is still welcome at [email protected] or [email protected]

Readersdear friends, this is Torsti and Sisko.

We are writing to you on these pages for the last time. And tourists have been coming here for quite some time! The first answer section of the Sunday pages, Aarnivan’s cheer Ask Kirsti started in the magazine thirty years ago, in 1993, and continued until 2009.

Torsti and his lollipop joined Kirsti in 1998, first to substitute and soon to alternate with Kirsti. After Kirsti retired, Sisko took her place with the support of her reading circle.

More than 1,500 pieces of Kirsti’s, Torsti’s and Sisko’s columns have been published. Individual questions have therefore been discussed by the thousands on the forums. Thanks for all of them!

Thank you also for the corrections, clarifications and insightful comments.

For example, in Sisko’s previous column there was talk about the place of birth, and Sisko was responsible for determining the official place of birth in accordance with current practice. However, what has been said only applies to younger Finns. In the past, the practice has varied over the decades and locally as well.

For example, a nickname Reader from municipality Y says that according to current practice, he would have been born in Hämeenlinna, but his mother left in the 1940s to give birth in Helsinki, which was then recorded as the place of birth.

The current custom can be considered to have been established in 1959, when the bishops’ conference instructed that the child be entered in the mother’s parish register and the place of birth determined at the same time.

One question that has been repeated year after year is the size and composition of Torsti’s tikka more. Unfortunately, so many people have been throwing darts with Torsti that even Torsti himself doesn’t even dare to guess the number of people. But let’s start with a question that touches on its theme.

I wonder how many different professorships there are in Finland today, when reading Hesari you come across the strangest professor titles. If all the professors were listed, how long would the list be?

– A self-taught wonderer

The question is almost as difficult as the number of members. First of all, there are many kinds of professors. According to the Association of Professors, 1,960 full-time and 308 part-time professors worked in Finnish universities last September. Then there are 876 assistant professors. In addition to them, the universities have around 140 professional life professors, most of whom do not have a background in research.

In addition to them, research professors work in research institutions.

Professor can also be a granted title. In that case, however, there is no field of science involved.

Then there are emeritus and emeritus professors, who are actually retired, although many are still active. At a conservative estimate, there are more than 4,000 people using various professor titles.

Since the universities themselves decide which fields they appoint professors to, no statistics have been compiled on the professors’ exact fields. However, the state calendar contains listings of all professors working at the universities at the time of collection. Browsing through it, you quickly notice that most professorships are very precisely defined. There are, for example, professors for load physiology, quantum information, milk hygiene and cattle health care, and innovative business marketing expertise.

Of course, for example, there are dozens of professors of chemistry, but they too often have a specialization in their field, such as cell biochemistry or inorganic structural chemistry.

Hi Sis, I have a problem. I moved to an apartment building in Helsinki five years ago, so to speak, from the province, and since then I have come across the same problem every year at Easter. Every year I buy a lot of chocolate for storage, but not a single one arrives at my door. No one came this year either. I would like to understand why this is. Has this tradition been abandoned in the downtown area, or is the problem that the trulli cannot get up the stairs past the door code? Or is frolicking a Helsinki custom at all? Should I use some kind of “sign” to send a message that you can come to my place to relax and if so, how should it be done?

– Willow cat

The long-term residents of Helsinki in the reading circle were of the opinion that, in general, Helsinki has had a very lively culture of recreation for decades. In the beginning, the tradition related to jokes comes from Karelia, and dressing up as a witch comes from Western Europe.

As you write, the door code will certainly make it difficult to break in, and it’s not a good idea to share the code with strangers.

However, not all houses have a code, and at least you could tell the children of your own housing company about the possibility of playing with a small note or card on your front door, in the elevator or on the notice board.

In addition, I’ve heard of at least one district’s own Facebook group, which sometimes had its own discussion thread for cheering. You can sign up for the chain if you have prepared for the holidays.

Still, you shouldn’t be too sad if Palm Sunday feels different now than it did in your previous place of residence. You can get something new to replace the old one. In quite a few places, people want to please others in some way.

I remember seeing a low-lying balcony near the inner city during my walk some years ago. From there, if necessary, the residents placed delicacies in a small basket on the street level, and this is how the barter was successful. A bit of trouble, but I came out in a good mood.

Why is it that sometimes when you’re out and about and see a person you’re embarrassed to meet, tears come to your eyes and your head feels like it’s swollen? What is the psychological and physiological basis of this?

– Jarppa

According to the psychologist of the reading circle, the human mind can be understood in such a way that it is affected by emotions, thoughts, body and actions. These are all intimately connected. The system related to emotions and the body’s reactions connected to it are always tuned automatically and without thinking in a new situation.

How we react also depends on what experiences we have and how things are connected in our minds.

An awkward encounter awakens the personal meanings of the situation at lightning speed in any case.

The reading circle psychologist gives an example. If we have been in love and the object of our love has abandoned us, it can feel painful to meet him unexpectedly, because the whole chain of meanings associated with this chain of events is immediately activated: loss and perhaps a feeling of worthlessness.

If we think about the situation in terms of a physical reaction, it means that the sympathetic nervous system is activated. The body interprets that there might be an emergency and prepares to act (fight or flight!). That’s why it doesn’t feel quite normal.

Emotion and bodily sensations are inseparable to the extent that everything we have in our mind is also in our body.

The Finnish flag was raised next to the other member countries of the military alliance in front of the NATO headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, April 4.

In the courtyard of the NATO headquarters, the flags of all member countries fly in a circular arrangement. With Finland’s membership, a new flagpole was needed. Does this mean that all the old bars were moved a little to make room for Finland? And will the same thing come up again when Sweden joins?

– Aapo Puskala

The circle formed by the flags is actually not perfectly symmetrical, but the site near the wall of the NATO headquarters has a slightly larger opening, says a Tikkaremmi resident who works at the headquarters himself. A new bar was added to the circle by slightly narrowing this gap. The erection of the pole and the transfer of the flags to their new places took place in a few days.

The opening is still not blocked, so with the same technique, a bar can be added to it for both Sweden and a few more possible members. However, if the military union decided to take on even more members, the circle formation would have to be reconsidered at some point.

Torsti on Facebook: Facebook.com/torstintikkaremmi. Sister on Facebook: Facebook.com/siskonlukupiiri.