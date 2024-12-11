Torso of the god Hermes found near the Acropolis

The sculpture carved in white marble was found during the works to expand the natural gas network in the vicinity of the Odeon of Herod





The technicians of the natural gas company got a big surprise when this Monday, during the work to expand the natural gas network in the surroundings of the Acropolis, they found a marble sculpture while they supervised the gas pipelines on Erethiou Street, -very close to one of the headquarters of the Cervantes Institute of Athens-.

The statue, in an almost horizontal position and in good condition, was inside a one-meter-wide pit covered with bricks. According to information from the Ministry of Culture represents the god Hermes with similar characteristics in the style of Hermes Ludovisia 1st century Roman marble copy of an original 5th century BC bronze. C. which has traditionally been attributed to the young Phidias and which after being found in Anzio formed part of the Ludovisi collection.

The sculpture has been moved to a conservation laboratory where it is being analyzed. “It is important to continue the excavations, collect all the finds, make sure that no evidence is lost (…) to specify the era of these objects,” declared Élena Kunturi, head of the Ephorate of Antiquities of the City of Athens to the AGP news agency.

During the imperial era, between the 1st and 5th centuries AD, on the southern slope of the Acropolis were built the most luxurious urban mansions in the city. These buildings used to be richly decorated with sculptures made in important workshops in Athens, as well as delicate mosaics. According to Culture, Hermes would be part of the decoration of some of these villas.

