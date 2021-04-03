The Emergency number 112 received an alert just before seven in the evening to say that the 43-year-old man had been brought back to the beach by a friend.

The Guardia Civil, Policia Local and an ambulance arrived and carried out CPR protocol but to no avail and the victim died on the beach before he could be taken to hospital for emergency medical treatment. The exact cause of death will not be known until the autopsy report is given.

The man had been with family and friends on the said beach, having a picnic that afternoon.

Meanwhile over in Almería, the very next day, two bodies were pulled out of the sea, one of whom was a minor. This occurred between Garrucha and Mojácar.

It was just after 13.30h on the 31st when 112 received the first call to say that a boat had come across a body floating in the water just outside the anchorage area of ​​Garrucha Port, about 120 meters from the shore.

They immediately called out the maritime branch of the Guardia Civil. The recovery of the body, belonging to an adult male, was made more difficult by the sea state.

Then around 7:40 p.m. that same day the Local Police in Garrucha received a call about a second body, just just a few meters from the shore between Garrucha and Mojácar. The recovered body belonged to a female minor.

