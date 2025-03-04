Torrijas and other Lent recipes

About to start the period of Lent, after several days of satire and a lot of humor on the occasion of the carnival, also The time of the year has arrived in which to cook and enjoy some recipes that only leave our kitchens for a few weeks. So there are a few examples of what we can eat in this period with Holy Week around the corner.

A Low meat kitchen (fasting to the Catholic tradition) and many desserts, which are currently elaborated thanks to the inheritance of the recipes prepared and shared by grandmothers and great -grandmothers. From Ash Wednesday or the burial of the sardine, according to the town, a range of possibilities is opened to enjoy, once again, the best of our stoves.

Torrijas

It is one of the most cooked and most tasted exquisits in Lent, especially (but not only) in Andalusian lands. There are currently different varieties, which include milk, vegan or horchata, but in any case the essential thing is that they have been made with a lot of care and a lot of oil, adopting that golden color after such characteristic frying.

Wind fritters

There are locations in which they are prepared at other times of the year, but in any case they are an appetizing dessert that does not have filling but whose mass is a luxury for a good palate. Light and fluffy, they are also easy to prepare.

Vigil eggs

They carry any meat, so it helps those who seek abstinence until Holy Saturday. In fact there are experts who believe that the origin of this dish is convent. These are hard eggs to which their peel is removed and are filled with ingredients such as yolk itself, bread crumb or anchovies.

Fried milk

Simple to prepare (remember when we make croquettes), it is a traditional dessert of few ingredients but all sweet: milk, cornfield, vanilla, eggs … and sugar. It is prepared in several regions of Spain, although there are experts who point out that its origin resides in Palencia.

Ajobacalao

In this case you have to go down to southern Spain, specifically to Vélez-Málaga, to enjoy this recipe made with bread crumb, olive oil, cod, garlic and paprika. The final result is a cream to spread very simple and prepared by grandmothers for those men who loaded the thrones of the figures that come out in procession per Holy Week.

Crespells Mallorquines

Pasta or cookies as rustic as traditional, are thin and easy to prepare. Interestingly they are made with the remains of another recipe, the Rubiols. They are served after giving them a good layer of ground sugar and can be accompanied by a good hot chocolate.