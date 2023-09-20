Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 1:24 p.m.



Updated 4:46 p.m.

Starting this Monday, the cranes and machines will once again draw the belt of urbanizations that separates the urban area of ​​Torrevieja from its lagoons. That day the promoters will kick off the urban plan that aims to build 7,490 new homes in La Hoya and which are expected to house a not inconsiderable number of 18,000 new inhabitants.

Delimited to the north by the El Chaparral urbanization, to the west, by the CV-905, to the south, by the Jardín del Mar urbanization and, to the east, by the La Mata lagoon, it is today still a large farm for dryland crops and Since the 90s, a pearl coveted by large builders. With practically all the available developable land exhausted and the rest occupied by the Torrevieja and La Mata lagoon natural park, it is the last large pocket of available land in the entire municipality.

The plan to develop this area on the outskirts of the city dates back to the end of the last century, but the bursting of the real estate bubble put an end to the project. It was intended to build more ground-floor tourist housing with a garden and swimming pool, just like those in its closest urbanizations. Subsequent changes in regional legislation have forced the project to be modified on multiple occasions, which has also caused the ownership of the land to change hands.

Delayed by elections



Although the plan was ready to go ahead in spring, the local government let the elections pass and the Government Board, finally, did not give the green light until last July to the latest changes introduced in the so-called Sector 20 plan.

The immense land covers 1.8 million square meters from which up to four developers intend to take advantage of. The Elche-based Corpic Group, Eurovillas del Mar and Urbanizadora S-14 also participate in the project, however, the majority owner is the Torrevieja real estate group TM, which bought the property from the initial promoter of the project, Torrevisa, for nearly 30 million in 2019.

57 million to make the streets



Only for the work of dividing up the land and constructing the new streets, it is estimated that the budget could amount to 57 million euros. A large-scale project for which the UTE has entrusted the work to two large civil engineering companies, also known by the City Council, such as Eiffage and Grupo Bertolín. Only once these have finished their intervention, the promoters will be able to begin to request the corresponding construction licenses to build.

Until now, beyond regulatory changes or the economic situation at any given time in the construction sector, the proximity of the property to the natural park has been the main source of inconvenience until the final approval of the project, which has frontal opposition from environmental groups such as Friends of the Southern Alicante Wetlands.

Environmentalists understand that, as it is not built on, the area acts as a green corridor that facilitates the passage of the fauna of the natural park between one lagoon and another. The Generalitat, for its part, imposed the creation of a large green buffer zone in the part of the land bordering the La Mata lagoon. Furthermore, the City Council states that its intention is to connect this urban development with the Lo Albentosa park, further north, which they hope will be a new green lung for the municipality.

Avenue between CV-905 and N-332



Another detail that generates more controversy is that, within the project, it is contemplated to create a new large avenue that will structure the urbanization and connect it through the Quirón hospital area with the N-332, giving it better access to the Alicante airport. through that route. In addition, new roundabouts are also planned to be added to the CV-905 to be able to channel with some solvency the volume of traffic that it hopes to attract.

Likewise, the City Council and promoters highlight that the plan includes endowment land to house up to two schools. The floors of the International Auditorium and the Quirón hospital, located at the eastern end of the scope of action, next to the La Mata lagoon, would also be included in the endowment reserve.

Likewise, in one of the last amendments to the project, the amount of land that the City Council can reserve for the promotion of protected housing was increased and which should amount to 25% of the more than 7,000 projected.

Farmhouse and ancient trees



The builder is also obliged to rehabilitate the farmhouse that presides in the heart of the land, as well as to preserve a set of century-old olive and garroferas located mostly next to the CV-905. The old house is located within the area classified as for commercial use. From the little that has emerged, is that the DIY multinational Bauhaus plans to install one of its surfaces there.

The promoters will also be responsible for carrying out works against flooding through a consistent network of storm drains and a lamination pond with a capacity for 40,000 cubic meters, non-existent in other urbanizations in Torrevieja with similar characteristics.

Until the urbanization works are completed, we will still have to wait for the construction of the homes. The developers, for their part, have already begun the procedures for applying for the relevant building permits. Permits that, together with the payment of the IBI of the new homes, will result in extraordinary benefits for the municipal coffers and with which the government team hopes to improve some services.