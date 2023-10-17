Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 17:32



| Updated 7:51 p.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

A famous socialist politician of the Transition said that “not even the mother who gave birth to her will know Spain.” It was the moment when, after 40 years, a left-wing government returned to govern the country. In Torrevieja one could almost say that, since the dictatorship undertook the port filling and until the current works on the port began, the configuration of the streets adjacent to the salt bay had barely changed beyond the disappearance of the Vista Alegre promenade temple. for the construction of the underground parking. Well, this coming summer its radical transformation will not yet have been completed, but by then there will be a good taste of what is to come. The provisional redevelopment works will begin, as announced this Tuesday, next month.

Torrevieja needs to step on the accelerator because private initiative is pressing. The person in charge of the concession company for the port works, Enrique Riquelme, already said it. The new underground parking should be open and inaugurated in June, which is expected to put an end to the traffic problems of last summer. And, if everything goes as Empresas del Sol wants, by the end of next year ‘Paseo del Mar’ (that’s the name of the new leisure center) should be up and running.

But reconfiguring such a large space has not been easy by any means. There have been, according to the mayor, Eduardo Dolón, up to three alternatives for the final configuration and still, however, it is not completely closed, although it is quite on track. For now, what Torrevieja residents and visitors expect will be a new roundabout at the confluence of María Parodi Street and Avenida de la Libertad. This will connect Ramón Gallud Street with the space of the new leisure center and its parking. The new road and access, valued at between 450,000 and half a million euros, will continue to the Levante dock through the port fill and as a provisional solution that allows reaching the new fishermen’s market and the Marina Salinas marina by car. .

In this recreation you can see the access roundabout to the new leisure area through Customs and the new road that will run through the entire port fill to the Levante dock.



L.V.







On the other hand, there is the new stormwater work that brings the councilor to the head. He already expressed his concern, during the visits of senior regional dignitaries to Customs, that an effective solution had to be found for the evacuation of rainwater. It is worth remembering that the once beautiful salt bay in the black and white photos, before it was filled up under the fill, was in the drainage basin of the Juan Mateo Rambla, an equally concreted channel. Until not so many years ago it was common to see, during episodes of heavy rain, entire terraces moved by the avenues of water. This is no longer the case, but the port works require that the collectors be widened and that they be as effective as possible to empty these flows into the port basin. This will be done thanks, the City Council details, to an evacuation system made up of three 3 x 1 square meter frames.

The “parenthesis” of Holy Week



The stormwater works, thus, are so important that, in fact, they will have priority. Between November and next Easter is the deadline set to undertake the new pipelines. Once the holidays have passed and until June is when the new roundabout and road would be undertaken. As can be seen in the recreations, the new storm drains intersect the route that the new road will follow that will cross the port landfill.

Map with the area through which the new rainwater collectors will run from Rambla de Juan Mateo street. The satellite image is not current, since the fair is no longer there, nor are the fishermen’s buildings, the old maritime captaincy and the offices of the Generalitat still standing.



L.V.







As this newspaper already published, both works, the roundabout and the storm drains, will directly affect the hippies. Already without mincing words after the elections, the mayor recognizes that 25 booths (much less than those initially estimated) will be moved from their current position in front of the recently renovated Customs House to end up in the part closest to the Monument to the Man of the Sea. The displaced people will be located there, with their backs to their colleagues in that area, or in other words, facing the old fairgrounds. The government team has always defended that this solution is a consensus, in fact, the first mayor has already met with the merchants in the area, with the hippies themselves, and is waiting to inform the stallholders; since this summer installed in the distant Antonio Soria park, next to the water park and the discos.

Even so, the hippies and merchants, Dolón reveals, have made a request to him: we must save the sales of Holy Week and the summer. In this sense, the City Council has told them that the works will take “a hiatus” during Passion Week and guarantees that all the provisional work will be completed before the summer.

Views of the port works from Customs, a month ago.



Eva Moya







All this is just that, the provisional, but, with respect to the definitive, there are also relevant developments. There will be no total burying of the area to be redeveloped and not specifically on the Vista Alegre promenade, since burying that, apart from sacrificing some beautiful large date palms, would mean endangering the integrity of the closest buildings. Municipal technicians also estimate that burying the entire seafront would have a cost of approximately 100 million euros, practically the annual budget of the City Council and, of course, a clearly unaffordable bill.

New pedestrian space



What does seem certain is that the definitive accesses to the new underground parking at the port and the Vista Alegre promenade will be buried. The first will be through María Parodi street, which will be completely redeveloped, and the other through Orihuela and Faleria streets, in front of the Eras de la Sal. The aim of this is to leave a large pedestrian space, precisely in the same place where the aforementioned provisional roundabout will be built, between Customs and Plaza Waldo Calero.

25 ‘hippie’ booths located in front of the Customs House will be affected by the works.



Pablo Martínez







In this sense, the mayor has stated on several occasions that his intention is to pedestrianize as much space as possible, since it is worth remembering that this redevelopment area is expected to be framed within the future Low Emissions Zone. Last week the City Council limited this to Vista Alegre, Libertad, Juan Aparicio and Ramón Gallud streets.

Related news



Likewise, after receiving this past summer (with the change of regional government) the long-awaited authorization from the Generalitat’s Ports, Eduardo Dolón has reported that the start of the reform works on the Levante dock is estimated for the end of December 2023 or January 2024. The work that was years behind schedule has multiplied its price to almost double it. The reason it took so long was precisely the construction of the new leisure center. The City Council has modified the project to build a cantilever walkway that connects the wooden plank promenade with the upper floors of ‘Paseo del Mar’.

The investment planned by the City Council for the execution of the works to expand the existing stormwater network on Rambla Juan Mateo street, the execution of a roundabout to access the port, as well as the remodeling of the Levante dock, amounts to a total of more than 12.5 million euros, to which must be added the costs of the definitive urbanization works of the port area and annexed areas. How long the ‘provisionality’ will extend afterwards is still a mystery.