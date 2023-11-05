Sunday, November 5, 2023, 11:19 p.m.



Although the Salt Erases were already operating to provide outlets for Torrevieja’s main industry, the bay did not begin to carry out additional port activity until the Mínguez dock appeared. Also known as Turbio dock, this was from the mid-19th century until the 1950s the epicenter of the city’s fishing and commercial life, the arrival and departure point of all types of manufactures coming from other parts of Spain, but also from North Africa and even Cuba. A door to the world that was buried, next to the beautiful beach that surrounded it, under the landfill ordered during the dictatorship. A jewel, a legend of Torrevieja memory that, after the high season, has been brought to light again within the framework of the works on the port’s new leisure center.

When the excavators arrived at the old fishing dock, it was even feared they would find some of the projectiles launched at the city by the Italian aviation in the Civil War, but what has been found are the origins of the port itself. The technicians and archaeologists of the specialized company Arpa Patrimony are now studying, together with the City Council, whether the remains found deserve to remain visible, as they were for nearly a century. There is no shortage of voices in favor of this. Municipal sources consulted, on the other hand, are cautious and prefer not to raise their bells. “We will wait for the company’s report.”

The oldest ones still remember the hustle and bustle that swirled around this historic dock and even that those initially unimportant stones that loomed next to the parking lot of the Real Club Náutico were once the western cliff of that place erected by Mayor Antonio Mínguez. el Turbio’ in the 80s of the 19th century.

At 85 meters long, the exploitation of the dock was a very fruitful activity, as it was the only point from which merchandise other than salt was loaded and unloaded, which continued to be delivered throughout the Eras, he recalls. the professor of Ports at the University of Valencia, Vicent Esteban.

Appearance of the Mínguez pier at the beginning of the last century.



The teacher, also on the committee that participated in the restoration of the Eras de la Sal easel, explains that one of the first activities that the pier had was to send products from the orchards of Murcia and Vega Baja to Algeria.

To see another different dock in Torrevieja we had to wait for the Levante dock, which began to be built in 1915 and whose work lasted until the 1950s. Before, in the 1930s, as Esteban explains, the City Council already warned of the deplorable state of the dock. Turbio dock and recalled that it was operated under an administrative concession, which had to be lifted.

The functional death of the Mínguez dock did not come, however, until 1957. It was then that the port filling began to be planned, which was estimated at 12 million pesetas. In 1958, a good esplanade was already available for the summer fair and by 1959 the soil was already compacted and the evacuation of stormwater from Rambla de Juan Mateo street through large pipes had been resolved.

Already in the 60s, the fishing warehouses, recently demolished, would be built. The only thing left standing in the old surroundings of the dock is the La Marina bar, founded by the Mínguez family and which remains open. In February 2023, filling was done to expand the Club Náutico parking lot and another part of the dock was covered. If this remains completely visible, it would be the oldest preserved 19th century dock in Spain ahead of Portugalete and Gamazo, in Santander.