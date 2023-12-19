Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 1:28 p.m.



Updated 3:01 p.m.

The municipal budgets of Torrevieja for 2024 have already been approved. The proposal presented last week had the votes this Tuesday in favor of the majority of the PP and Vox and against the PSOE and Sueña Torrevieja. Only one amendment from Santiago Abascal's party has been presented to the debate to increase the amount that will be allocated to the repair of sidewalks and roads in the Casagrande industrial estate, which has been approved. For their part, the socialists and Sueña have focused the debate on the instability to which, in their opinion, the City Council is exposed by trusting the bulk of its investments to obtaining a loan and the sale of undeveloped land. in front of the Náufragos beach, the first for 19 million and the second for 22.

The Councilor for the Treasury, Domingo Paredes, defended that the accounts he has prepared are “realistic and prudent” with the current situation of inflation and geopolitical uncertainty. An unexpected circumstance to which, he added, is added that he said he did not know what contributions the State will make to the city councils and whether the spending rules suspended due to the pandemic will be resumed. The councilor thus reproached the central government that its priority, in his opinion, is not in Torrevieja, but “in an amnesty law to forgive debt and crimes of an autonomous community.”

Despite this, he stated that his accounts guarantee citizens that services such as transportation, sports schools, garbage collection, cultural management and parks and gardens will continue to be provided. “This must be the legislature of the city's progress and consolidation action.” All while, he stuck out his chest, “we did not increase the fiscal pressure.” The IBI and garbage are maintained and only the rate for occupancy of public roads returns, although, he recalled, “without updating it to the CPI and with 2019 prices.”

The spokesperson for Sueña Torrevieja, Pablo Samper, began his intervention by criticizing the limited amount of time (barely a week) for the opposition to study the file. Samper noted that among the investments, creating a shelter for homeless people was missing, he described the budgets as “the least social in history” and “the lowest in the last four years”, as well as “the most reckless, the worst financed and , therefore, the one that will generate the greatest deficit»

An argument that he justified in that income, in his opinion, “is inflated.” He warned that, according to his criteria, the loan to be requested to guarantee the investments will require permission from the budgetary oversight body of the Generalitat. For Samper, both this and a future alienation of urban planning rights in Los Náufragos is “a smoke sale.”

The main investments of the 2024 budgets -REPAVING AND REPAIR OF THE LEVANTE DAM €8,698,288 -REALRANGEMENT WORKS OF AREAS ADJACENT TO THE PORT €5,340,000 -LA MATA SPORTS PAVILION €5,171,641 -ERAS DE LA SAL REMODELING €5,100,000 -LA PLASA BUILDING REMODELING €4,005,000 -ANIMAL SHELTER €1,317,661 -NEIGHBORHOODS PROGRAM €1,349,865 -INVESTMENT IN INFRASTRUCTURES AND BDUG €2,600,000 -OTHER INFRASTRUCTURE REPLACEMENT INVESTMENTS €5,707,641 -NELSON MANDELA FIELD ARTIFICIAL GRASS RENEWAL €985,097 -HIGH BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY CENTER €100,000 -COMPLETION OF MULTI-PURPOSE SPORTS HALL €41,350 -ALZHEIMER CENTER €300,000 -HOSPITAL PEDESTRIAN PATH €300,000 -INVESTMENT REPLACEMENT OF INFRASTRUCTURES €1,000,101 – -SAN ROQUE CIVIC CENTER €150,000

Apart from presenting the aforementioned amendment, from Vox, its spokesperson, Salvador Ruso, described the accounts as “brave” and “expansive.” He praised the investment projects that the government team is taking into account because they understand that they will help the development of the city and improve its offer of services and tourism, while being prudent with what may or may not come from Madrid and everything, he highlighted, without raising taxes.

Councilor David Villanueva (PSOE) criticized that the accounts were drawn up at the last minute and by emergency procedure, but above all he was alarmed about what he considers will be accounts that will present few results at the end of the year. “They bring us a budget knowing that they will not execute it in its entirety, but only 47%.” This is what the socialist who speaks from the accounting area of ​​the Consistory stated in his evaluation of compliance with the budget stability requirement. Something that he summed up as “a lot of promising and little executing.”

Outdated garbage rate



Regarding income, he warned, as the auditor already did, that the Circular Economy Law, which requires the full cost of garbage to be passed on to the citizen, is still not applied and that this, he said, will force the rate to be raised in 2025 to ” almost triple” instead of, he defended, doing it in a “progressive” way. She also pointed out that extraordinary income is expected from the granting of licenses thanks to ongoing urban developments such as La Hoya, but warned that these are evidently “temporary.” “It is a letter to the Three Wise Men to bring us credit and a buyer for some land,” Villanueva concluded.

In the turn of responses, the councilor of the Treasury recalled that the financing methods will also depend on whether the spending rules suspended due to the pandemic return for this new course. It depends on whether, as has been done until now, the large remainders available to the Torrevieja City Council can continue to be taken out to finance works and current expenses.

Domingo Paredes, likewise, defended that this year the accounts will be closed positively, that it will not be necessary to ask permission from any organization to subscribe to the loan contemplated in the budgets and that the City Council is “solvent” to bear these expenses. In that sense, he denied Sueña Torrevieja's accusations that the City Council has incurred a deficit in 2023 because, he says, this formation counts as added expenses the remainders that have been incorporated for various works now underway.

“Toast to the sun”



In her last speaking turn, the socialist spokesperson, Bárbara Soler, took the floor and criticized more harshly than her colleague the decision to rely on investments in the sale of the land in Los Náufragos. He assured that the land is classified as a green zone and that no one pays that amount to “plant trees” and, along those lines, he demanded – without receiving a response – details of the towers that, he said, are intended to be built there and, above all, how many plants will finally have. «They depend on a plan that is missing a large section and on a disposal file that has not even begun to be processed. So this is simply a toast to the sun.

Likewise, Soler denied that Paredes is unaware of the money that will come to him in the form of contributions from the Government of Spain. He assured that the government of Pedro Sánchez, as he stated that appears in the documentation brought to Plenary, will inject 23 million into the Torrevieja City Council. “A record number,” he said.

Domingo Paredes closed the interventions, before the vote, highlighting that they close their “support for a positive budget, that leaves no one behind, that is far from any ideology and that is made up of each and every one of the proposals of the neighbors”.