The desalination plant in Torrevieja, Alicante, Spain, where waste from the desalination process is pumped behind the sea wall. Desalination plants are generally an important route for using seawater to obtain fresh water after desalination, to meet the needs of important sectors such as tourism and agriculture. The Spanish government intends to invest 800 million euros to double its desalination capacity. This plant is being renovated as part of an 89 million euro project that aims to increase its desalinated water production capacity by 50%, enhance its technological infrastructure, and ensure water supplies for both residential and agricultural needs, in light of the restrictions faced by 10 million Spaniards in water consumption in Catalonia and Andalusia, where the daily share of water per person does not exceed 160 liters. Spain has a plan to expand desalination plants, but there are huge costs related to providing the energy needed for the desalination process, which prompted the Spanish government to use solar energy as a renewable source to operate desalination plants. A strategic move to boost economic growth in the region, the Torrevieja desalination plant will create new jobs and encourage local businesses to innovate sustainable solutions. The four-year development project envisions a future in which drought-related water scarcity is effectively addressed through advanced reverse osmosis desalination systems to meet Alicante’s immediate water needs. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)