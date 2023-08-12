Saturday, August 12, 2023, 00:06



| Updated 11:34 a.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

With nine studio albums and six Grammy Awards behind them, the Black Eyed Peas presented their latest album ‘Elevation’ yesterday at Antonio Soria Park, before a good number of followers. This new work includes collaborations with well-known international artists, such as Anitta, Shakira or Daddy Yankee, among others.

The Californian band, with more than forty million monthly listeners and world-renowned hits such as ‘I Gotta Feeling’, ‘The Time’ or ‘Girl Like Me’, will only offer four concerts in Spain throughout this year, including Torrevieja between their stops.