Saturday, August 12, 2023, 00:06
With nine studio albums and six Grammy Awards behind them, the Black Eyed Peas presented their latest album ‘Elevation’ yesterday at Antonio Soria Park, before a good number of followers. This new work includes collaborations with well-known international artists, such as Anitta, Shakira or Daddy Yankee, among others.
The Californian band, with more than forty million monthly listeners and world-renowned hits such as ‘I Gotta Feeling’, ‘The Time’ or ‘Girl Like Me’, will only offer four concerts in Spain throughout this year, including Torrevieja between their stops.
#Torrevieja #shines #Black #Eyed #Peas
Leave a Reply