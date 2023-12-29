Friday, December 29, 2023, 16:38



| Updated 5:30 p.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

There are barely two fronts or first coastlines left free of brick in Torrevieja. These are the well-known coves in the north that extend from the tip of Salaret, next to Los Locos, to Cabo Cervera, on the border with La Mata, and, on the other, Cala Ferrís, to the south and next to the border with Orihuela Costa. Both lands are protected and classified as 'non-developable'. The City Council assures that this is how it wants it to continue, but not in the same way. The Governing Board decided this Friday to commission a study to resolve what possible uses could be given to these soils without altering their qualification or reducing their protection.

This has been emphasized by the councilor-secretary of the Government Board, Federico Alarcón. The contract is based, as he has reported, on the Framework Agreement by which a preselected pool of companies is invited. In this case, an invitation was sent to commercial companies included within lot 17, that of services of an intellectual nature in the field of architecture, in order to contract the drafting of a Special Coastal Protection Plan, as stated in article 11.2. of the General Urban Planning Plan.

The estimated value of the contract was 179,764 euros and the duration was six months. The winning company was finally the Tomás Llavador studio, which presented a decrease of 10%, that is, about 161,788 euros. “The solution proposed to us must be compatible with improving the use and enhancement of natural resources,” said Alarcón.

In the case of coves, the lack of sidewalks turns pedestrian traffic through them into a danger to road safety. The road that connects La Mata and Los Locos is often invaded. Furthermore, with the passage of time, buildings were built, small ground-floor homes and some residences, which today the Coastal Law would presumably not allow, such as those in Cala de la Higuera or Cala de la Zorra.

Space where the promenade will be built between Los Náufragos and Rocío del Mar.



Eva Moya





Likewise, a progressive deterioration of the nature of this area has been observed with the loss of native coastal and dune species. This is partly because the land near the coves is often used to park vehicles improperly. There have even been problems in past seasons with motorhomes staying camped there for days instead of doing so in authorized parking lots, the availability of which is scarce in the salt city.

The case of Cala Ferrís is different. The farm and farmhouse are practically intact, as well as its valuable palm grove. In fact, agricultural activity continues in this space thanks to a wine project that has planted part of the land with vines, which, in turn, is separated by a fence from the first line. This, on the other hand, is frequently used for walks by both the residents of Mar Azul and those of Rocío del Mar and Punta Prima.

Divergences with Acuamed



In this space, although there is already a dirt path that runs along the entire coast between Punta Prima and Los Náufragos, the construction of a new promenade is pending. This has been committed to by Acuamed for years. The public company that manages the State desalination plants signed an agreement with the City Council by which it had to pay for the execution of this new infrastructure, as well as other walks in the Muelle de la Sal (or Poniente) and another next to the beach. of the Acequión.

Presented as compensation for the inconvenience caused by the construction of the Torrevieja desalination plant, one of the largest in Europe, of all the commitments, only the redevelopment of the streets of the San Roque neighborhood, under which the brine pipelines pass, was carried out. of the plant.

Given the delay in the execution of these projects, the City Council was already forced to advance the work to Acuamed in the case of the Muelle de la Sal, where the Consistory has covered the costs of drafting the project for the reopening of this closed promenade. due to deficiencies in its safety for pedestrians.

On the other hand, the Government Board has already requested that Costas occupy land under public maritime domain for the construction of the promenade to Rocío del Mar. In the case of the Acequión promenade, as LA VERDAD announced, it will not be able to run along the same beach and will be set back to Gregorio Marañón Avenue, where it is proposed to sacrifice the service road closest to the coastline.