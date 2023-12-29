Friday, December 29, 2023, 18:37



It took just a month for the Torrevieja City Council to resolve the tender to acquire the portion of land that was missing to relaunch the works on the new university headquarters and the municipal water company Agamed. The PP government team resolved in two extraordinary Government Meetings held on Friday of last week and yesterday, Thursday, the previous steps necessary to resolve the final terms of the purchase.

The competition, to which presumably only the owner of the land, the Oriola construction company Travensa, could participate, had a budget of about 210,000 euros. There are only about 38.08 square meters of the registered property 2,842, which currently houses the old Civil Guard barracks house.

With this step taken, according to sources from the local executive consulted, the purchase can be considered finalized. The government team was eager to recover normality in these works that were presented in 2022 and that were stopped after Travensa warned that the land was not entirely public. Without going any further, the first forecasts of the government team, if this setback had not occurred, pointed to the building starting to operate at the beginning of this university year.

The newly acquired private property borders on the inside of the block with two municipal plots, the one that houses the Vista Alegre exhibition hall and the site on which the new university headquarters is intended to be built. Those meters of the developer Travensa were improperly incorporated and fenced 'de facto' as if they were municipal property. The purpose of the operation undertaken by the municipality was to group them on municipally owned land.





In the extraordinary plenary session last November, the government team, with the support of Vox, gave the green light to a final credit modification to, among other things, finance the purchase of those 32 square meters that were missing to fully reactivate the construction works. the university headquarters of Torrevieja.

It is worth remembering that the City Council has been involved in a long dispute since the time of Mayor Pedro Hernández Mateo over the future of the old Civil Guard barracks. Travensa acquired it at a State auction that was also attended by the government team of the former Torrevieja councilor. After losing the fight, he decided to protect the building to frustrate the residential project that Travensa wanted to promote on that site.

In that plenary session in which the budget item for the purchase of these lands was given the green light, the PSOE revealed a draft agreement between the City Council and the developer from which, supposedly, the City Council acquired the land in exchange for The protection that weighs on the barracks will be lifted because Travensa's intention would be to build a hotel there.

Municipal sources, when asked by this newspaper, assure that, after this purchase, Travensa has not yet specified what use it intends to give to the old barracks. There are two possible options: residential and hotel. The government team now defends that the General Plan allows raising three extra floors over the existing two as long as the aesthetics and current configuration of the façade are respected. In addition, two more extra floors could be added to these if what is planned is a four or five star hotel.

Above, recreation of the new university headquarters and Agamed. Below left, land with the billboard for the new building this past summer. Below right, front view of the Vista Alegre exhibition hall.



Eva Moya





The City Council absolutely needed to acquire that Travensa land that it appropriated if it did not want to see its university project ruined. Otherwise, the entire project had to be modified, since the building needs to be quadrangular. Right in the place where both buildings border on the inside of the block, at the back of the Vista Alegre room, is the access to the upper floors of the new university headquarters, where the training and study classrooms will be located. Meanwhile, the workers of the municipal water company Agamed will have their offices below and with their own access.

Compliance with sentence



A 2021 ruling also forces the City Council to restore another few meters invaded on the barracks property, in this case, to build the Vista Alegre exhibition hall. There, last month, the walls of the backyard and the toilets began to be torn down, which will be relocated to gain space for the new university headquarters and carry out the sentence.

As this newspaper was able to verify 'in situ' this Friday, these works have advanced significantly. Nothing remains of the showroom's backyard. Meanwhile, on the site of the new university headquarters, the ground has been excavated for about two meters. However, the small portion purchased from Travensa is now delimited by construction fencing and remains intact.

The socialists maintain that this entire operation is being investigated by the Valencian Anti-Fraud Agency. The government team denies that there is any hidden operation and defends that, thanks to the approved money, the purchase of the land can be made effective for the value per square meter which, they state, is encrypted in the sentence for the occupation of land committed by the Consistory during the construction of the Vista Alegre room.