Ali Maali (Dubai)

Barcelona’s match with Atletico Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup for women’s football witnessed wonderful moments full of warmth and love, as the joy was overwhelmed by the return of the player, Virginia Torresilla, to the stadiums, after a struggle with cancer, to be on the list of Atletico and participate in the meeting.

The return of Virginia Torresilla, player of the Atletico Madrid team, was the most important and biggest event in the final match, and despite the Catalan team winning 7 goals, the overwhelming happiness was the presence of this player, who struggled with illness for long periods to win in the end.

Apart from the result, the most important thing in the Spanish Super Cup final was the return of Virginia Torresilla, 27, to her stadium, after she underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor in May 2020.

A year and 8 months ago, Virginia Torresilla received the worst news of her life, as she was forced to undergo surgery and then chemotherapy sessions, and she was determined to defeat the disease.

Torresilla returned to training at the end of March 2021, and since then she has been preparing to return to the stadiums, until the 85th minute of her team’s match against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Final.

As she came to the field, the score was 6-0 in favor of Barcelona, ​​but the great cheer she received was beyond description, and everyone from the two teams and the stands greeted her with great applause, and the players of both teams embraced her with great affection and joy, confirming the victory of sportsmanship in the end.

Torresilla expressed her happiness, saying: I would be lying if I said that I am not afraid, as I faced a disease that I did not know how to face? There is always a fear of falling again but you have to accept that and live and even move forward.

Torricella added: I am very happy to be back among my teammates again, and I must thank the club and I feel that my life changed when I was in the locker room again, and my colleagues shared these wonderful events.

With the final whistle, the players of the two teams turned around Torresilla, and it was raised more than once to celebrate its return in a beautiful sporting event. Her last match was in March 2020, when she participated with Spain in a 1-0 victory over England.