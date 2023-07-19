PF delivered collegiate notification to the former DF Public Security Secretary; will also speak to the CPI on the 8th of January

The former Minister of Justice and former Secretary of Public Security of the DF (Federal District), Anderson Torres, will testify to the CPI (Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry) of the CLDF (Legislative Chamber of the Federal District) which investigates the acts of January 8 and August 10. On Monday (July 10), members of the PF (Federal Police) delivered a notification from the collegiate to Torres. The information was published by the column by Guilherme Amado, from the metropolises and confirmed to Power360. The former secretary of Public Security is also the target of the January 8 CPI installed in the Chamber of Deputies and has already confirmed that he will give testimony to the collegiate. “It will be important to expose the truth”said Torres’ lawyer, Eumar Novacki.