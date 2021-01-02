Fate wanted that 2021 will start in the Second Division with a reunion of two old acquaintances (follow the game live on AS.com). He Fuenlabrada and the Leganés, separated only by ten kilometers, faces were not seen since 2014. 16 official duels in 2nd B, Third and King’s Cup in which the balance tips in favor of the cucumber team.

However the Fuenlabrada arrives with the illusion for flag. The heroic victory against Mallorca, with an emergency team in the face of the plague of casualties suffered by Sandoval’s, has given a I breathe a project that threatened to sink. The blame? One more than gray streak at Fernando Torres where the azulones have not won since September 26, 1-0 against Albacete

Also, to nurture that state of grace, Sandoval recognized that the haunted Azulona nursing Start to empty. Diéguez is available and everything seems to indicate that he will start to be that ‘stopper’ that the azulón team needs so much. The central, will be accompanied by the always fireproof Iribas and Cristóbal to provide hierarchy and pose in a blue team marked by youth.

The offensive positions are, as usual with Sandoval, those who more doubts generate when choosing your tenants. Everything seems to indicate that Ibán Salvador, Mula, due to the loss of Nteka, and Feuillassier they will be chosen for that line of three midfielders so common with the coach of Humanes. Kanté, more for lack of troops than for hitting the target, it will be the spearhead from the Torres team waiting for some incorporation in that demarcation.

When the Leganés leaves Butarque, a drop of cold sweat runs down the back of the pepineros. Even if it is to go to Fuenlabrada, a neighboring city. Barely ten kilometers separate the blue and white home from Fernando Torres. For those of Martí it may seem ten light years. It happens that as a visitor the Lega suffers. He suffers a lot. A mutation that has led this huge team of staff also mammoth (Martí admits that in January it will have to be cut) to be discreet sparring of its contestants when they leave home. Only 9 points out of 27 possible is poor background that invites us to think, maximum, in the promotion play-off. None of the first two positions. That is why this Leganés with a usually defensive tendency has to improve as a visitor. “We have little margin,” admits Bustinza, their captain.

The first stop invites the historical optimism (He has never lost the Lega in Fuenlabrada), but with immediate respect. The azulones beat Mallorca shortly after Martí’s men succumbed to the island. Hence the prudence be maximum in an expedition that, to top it all, has Almería as its next enemy. That is why scoring at Torres is more than an obligation. A duty squared.

Logic says that Martí will not shake the eleven too much. In Gijón he slipped that he liked the performance of his team (despite the agonizing draw) and he is not the amateur coach to make big changes in his teams. Bustinza and Tarín they point to return. The first, maybe for the bench. The second, surely for eleven. Avilés and Santos are doubtful and Rober Ibáñez returns after suspension.

KEYS

Sensitive casualties

Sandoval will not be able to count on Juanma and Pathé Ciss, injured, and Nteka, sanctioned, to face one of the ocean liners in the category.

Aim

Leganés have an arsenal in the squad with a deviant tino. Martí insists on the need to improve effectiveness, a weak point for cucumber this season.

Defensive solidity

Fuenlabrada must recover that wall that it showed off last year if it does not want to suffer against one of the most powerful forwards in the category.

Returns

The vacation week will allow Leganés to regain some weight in its squad. Like Tarín. Or Ibáñez, who returns after sanction.

AS TO FOLLOW

Iribas

The winger is the leader of this team, especially after Juanma’s loss due to injury. In addition, it is one of his main assets of danger because of his glove on the right.

Cuellar

After the mistake that cost the Gijón penalty, all eyes are on him and his search for consistency. Key piece if toned