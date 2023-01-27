Nine battalion commanders took leave the week of the demonstration; intervenor said he does not believe in “coincidence”

The federal intervenor in public security in the DF, Ricardo Cappelli, said this Friday (27.jan.2023) that Anderson Torres, then Secretary of Public Security for the DF, was informed verbatim about the “concrete threat of invasion of public buildings” on the 8th of January.

Cappelli provided information on a report prepared by his staff on failures in security operations at the demonstration. The interventor said that a document presented to Torres’ office on January 6 reported that the movement, convened as “power takeover“, presented the risks. “Everything that could happen is described“, Cappelli said. “It is documented, there was no lack of information“.

The intervenor also points out that, in the week of the demonstration, 9 police battalion commanders were on vacation. The head of the Operations Department of the PM-DF (Military Police of the Federal District) requested a waiver of the reward for the week. A military police inquiry was opened to specifically investigate the conduct of commanders.

“Anyone who wants to believe in coincidence, I only believe in conspiracy theory“, declared Cappelli this Friday. Anderson Torres would officially be on vacation on January 9, but during the planned demonstration, he was traveling to the United States.

According to Cappelli, the PM-DF did not deploy important battalions for the demonstration and did not issue work orders or an operational plan for the 8 de Janeiro. The intervenor considered that the effective police of the operation “does not keep correspondence with the alert” to attacks of vandalism.

He also tells that the protection space of the buildings of the Three Powers had simple grids and with a very great distance. He considered “quite impressive” the presence of an organized action and “professional” of the protesters. He says police officers reported that the extremists were organized for confrontation.

For Cappeli, these operational assessments “corroborate the issue of the absence of adequate planning in line with the information that existed“.

The report will be sent by the intervenor to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), and to the Public Ministry. According to Cappelli, the document is “a starting point” for investigations, which will continue to determine individual conduct.

CAMPS AT THE HQ

The intervenor stated that previous investigations showed that the camp installed in front of the Army HQ functioned as “a real terrorist coup mini-city set up in front of the Army HQ”.

According to the intervenor, the planning for the event on January 8 was the result of an escalation that began with Lula’s victory in the 2nd round of elections. He further said that “it becomes clear and evident” that the camp served as “a plan-building center against democracy“.

Cappelli said that there were police incidents inside the camp, such as robbery and theft, and that the military and civil police tried to make incursions into the space for dismantling, but the operations were canceled.

The interventor stated that reports received by police state that security faced “trained people” for attacks.

On Thursday (26.jan), the Minister of Justice Flávio Dino had advanced that the report would show that “there was no planning for police action” on the 8th of January.

“[O relatório] will narrate all the facts that led to the events of January 8, from the setting up and maintenance of illegal camps“, said the minister. “There was obviously a series of actions and omissions, intentional and unintentional, that led to that tragic outcome.”.

On Wednesday (January 25), images of attacks on STF buildings were released for the first time. The recordings were already available to the PF (Federal Police) to compose the investigations.

In the videos, it is possible to follow the moment when the riot police of the PM-DF (Military Police of the Federal District) are demobilized from the road that gives access to the Court building. Cappelli informed, this Friday, that the displaced cars appear, then, in the National Congress. The commanders would have ordered reinforcements for the area of ​​the Legislative Power.