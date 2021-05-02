The World Cup for electric motorcycles, MotoE, kicks off this weekend its third season coinciding with the Spanish GP. On your grill it will be again Jordi Torres, that repeats in the team of Sito Pons to the handlebar of the Energetic in the box of Pons Racing 40, but this time he does it as a champion and defending the title. The Zorruno, nickname we give him in ACE for his love of the program Nui girl, He went up to the press room to chat for a while before facing the first Epole of the year in Jerez.



-How do you feel about defending the MotoE champion title?

-I could say with more pressure, because I’m going to be everyone’s goal, but I don’t feel. In a certain part, it’s like I’ve already done it and that I can do it again or that nothing happens if someone else does it … (Laughter). No man no. It is clear that this year is going to be more difficult than last because it is running faster.

-Tell the news of this year.

-We have a rear tire that has much more grip and grip, which means that it requires a different style of driving. It is a motorcycle that runs little, in quotes, because it runs like the Moto3, 260 top speed, but then in tighter curves it still has the same chicha, because the bicharraco pushes. That double driving style is more accused, with slow corners more like a thousand and fast corners more like a Moto3. Curves where before you reduced to zero this year you do not do it because there is more grip. The tires are better in every way.

-The forward also?

-Yes, what happens is that we could not do test and counter test because we put the new one from the beginning and nobody has had a complaint.

-Does the motorcycle continue to weigh the same?

-Yes, 263 kilitos. We have reinforced rims and the tire has a special casing when it goes to the ground.

-And the batteries?

-The same. The only new thing is that this year on the grid we are going with the car and they recharge our battery by seven percent, which allows us to do one more lap, so this year the races are eight laps and they give a little more play.

-They are safe motorcycles, right?

-Yes. I feel very safe driving it. It is true that you hear about everything, such as the one that heats up a bit can burn, that the chemical fire never goes out … Very strong things, but nothing really serious has ever happened. I’m not scared at all. Then you get on and it goes like a normal motorcycle. It is a mega fun category in all aspects, where everyone goes to canyon and anything can happen. The format is good and you have to have everything very clear.

-Sorry for the question, have you ever gone down with her?

– (He starts to touch wood). Not now. And it is an achievement. Last year we did not spend anything on material. I had Sete’s motorcycle and I ended up with Sete’s motorcycle. Only one handle and because a mechanic dropped it while standing still. The issue is that when two degrees are overturned when standing still, as long as you don’t have a leg like Usain Bolt’s, you don’t put it upright again.

-Why do you wear earplugs?

-To avoid hearing strange things, because old school pilots, like me, are very quick to catch the clutch if we hear something strange, but here there is no clutch. You hear things when you go over a piano, when you skid, accelerating or braking, the ringing of the chain or the air, which is heard a lot. To minimize all that, to be more focused and, above all, to appear more professional, that is first of all (laughs), well, ear plugs.

-Who are the drivers to beat besides the champion?

-I am not. I think the drivers to beat are Granado and Aegerter. I was not the fastest last year, I was the most regular.

-How did Mir in MotoGP?

-Yes, what happens is that he goes faster than me.

-How are you seeing the World Cup?

-I’m impressed with Pedro Acosta, because he is from another galaxy, and I think the stars here are also freaking out with him. And Marquez is incredibly talented and I keep seeing him with title chances this year. For me he is the favorite despite the disadvantage he now has, because he is Marc.

-Something to say in code Muchachada Nui to dismiss the interview?

-We will try this weekend to go to ‘muelte’. We will give a very electrifying show and, above all, we will give full wats (watts).