In a statement, the former Minister of Justice also stated that a joint action by the bodies on October 30 was not determined.

In a statement to the PF (Federal Police) this Monday (8.May.2023), the former Secretary of Public Security of the DF and former Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, stated that he did not share with the PRF (Federal Highway Police) the intelligence report on the results of the votes in the 1st round, which he received from the former Director of Intelligence at the Ministry of Justice, Marília Ferreira Alencar.

Torres also said that there was no determination for joint action between the PF and the PRF in road operations in the 2nd round of the 2022 elections. that his concern was with combating electoral crimes, as found by the Power360.

Torres testified for approximately 3 hours about the PRF’s performance in the 2nd shift. He left the corporation’s headquarters escorted by military police to return to the PM Battalion, where he has been arrested since January 14 on suspicion of involvement in the January 8 acts.

The former minister also said that his trip to Bahia 5 days before the election was proposed by the director general of the PF, Márcio Nunes Oliveira, who invited him to visit the work of the Superintendence of the body in the State.

The official reason for the trip was a meeting between Torres and the superintendent of the PF in Bahia, Leandro Almada da Costa. The suspicion is that, during the meeting, the ex-minister of Jair Bolsonaro(PL) would have asked the PF for help in blocking roads in the Northeast on October 30th.

PF investigates interference by Torres in the 2nd round of elections

In a note, the defense published that Torres “waived its constitutional right to remain silent and answered all questions raised” during the deposition. Here’s the full (80 KB).

UNDERSTAND

Anderson Torres has been arrested since January 14th on suspicion of omission in the acts of extremists against the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília, on January 8th, by order of Moraes. On April 10, his defense asked for his arrest to be revoked. The request was denied by the minister of the STF.

The former secretary was fired from the Federal District body on January 8. Two days later, Moraes issued a preventive arrest order at the request of the PF, but Torres was in the United States. He was detained as soon as he arrived at Brasilia International Airport.

Torres’ testimony on the operations of the PRF (Federal Highway Police) in the 2nd round of elections was scheduled for April 24. The ex-minister’s defense requested a postponement for medical reasons. After that, Moraes asked for a report for Seape/DF (Federal Penitentiary Administration Secretariat) on the state of health of the former secretary. The medical report denies the possibility of a risk of suicide to Torres, an argument used by the defense of the former secretary in requests for the revocation of preventive detention.

Last Wednesday (May 3), Moraes determined that Torres must testify by Monday (May 8, 2023). Here’s the full (97 KB) of the decision.