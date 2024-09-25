Actress said she told the First Lady that she dreamed of seeing Brazil’s speech in person

Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres was present this Tuesday (September 24, 2024) at the opening of the 79th General Assembly of the UN (United Nations), in New York, United States. The artist said that she asked First Lady Janja (PT) for “a little place” to be present at the international event.

According to Torres, she is in New York for the film’s release. “I’m Still Here” at the city’s Film Festival. She took the opportunity to meet with the First Lady and asked to participate in the UN Assembly.

In addition to the assembly, the actress also attended a lunch with Janja and the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), at Brazil’s mission to the UN.

Watch (2min40s):

“I said that my dream was to see Brazil’s speech at the UN and then they were kind enough to find me a little place here. I hope I’m not doing anything wrong.”said the actress.

According to Fernanda, the moment is important for her, as a figure who represents Brazilian culture, due to the global nature of the event.

OSCAR

The movie “I’m Still Here”starring Torres and Selton Mello, is the Brazilian Academy’s choice to represent the country in the Oscar race. The awards have not yet announced the nominees for this year’s awards.

The actress said she feels honored by the choice and believes it is a competition “very hard”but there is a chance of being nominated. The story takes place in Brazil in 1970 and is an adaptation of Marcelo Rubens Paiva’s autobiographical book about his mother, Eunice Paiva.

“I think we have a chance of being nominated for best foreign film, as the film has received rave reviews. I think Brazil still doesn’t know Eunice Paiva as it should. She fought not only against the military dictatorship, but also for the demarcation of indigenous lands.”said Torres.