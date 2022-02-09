Sports Tolima and Sports Cali They will play the first leg of the Super League final this Wednesday, as the two champions of 2021.

Before the game, the coach of the Vinotino team, Hernán Torres, analyzed what he expects from the commitment.

Words of Towers

Analysis: “We have 5 dates, 13 players have arrived. We have been lucky with the results. It has been important. There is still a long way to go. In football you have to keep going, game after game. You have to highlight the commitment of the players. There is no time to work. Above the competition we assembled and picked up the pace”.

With what team? “Everyone is prepared. The group is important, of experience, ability and condition, I can choose and make decisions that a group plays one game or another. Everyone, I know they respond”.

Ibarguen’s role?: “We know his ability. He is technical, rich enough to face, and he has an obligation to go down and arm himself. There is always a clear idea when he loses the ball. With the ball he has the freedom to develop what he knows”:

The rival?: “All the matches are new history, each match has a special motivation. We put together our work, with our idea, there is the possibility of a title, none will give advantages. They have not had positive results and it does not mean that they cannot to win”.

Another title?: “You can’t keep what you did before. Every day requires work, dedication, renewed success. Our goal is to win. We’re going against the champion and it’s not going to be easy”,

