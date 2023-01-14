Federal deputy Reginaldo Lopes (MG), current leader of the PT in the Chamber, said that former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres needs to answer when the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) intended to use the coup draft found in his house this week by the Federal Police (PF). Torres, who was in the United States, arrived in Brazil this Saturday, the 14th, and was arrested by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in the context of investigations into the invasion of the buildings of the Three Powers last Sunday , 8, in Brasilia (DF).

The magistrate ordered the arrest of Torres last Tuesday, the 10th. That day, during a search and seizure operation at the former minister’s house, the PF found the draft of a decree to establish a State of Defense at the Superior Electoral Court (Tribunal Superior Eleitoral). TSE) and, with that, reverse the result of the election in which Bolsonaro was defeated by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Moraes determined that Torres be arrested because he held the position of Public Security Secretary of the Federal District when coup supporters of the former president invaded the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the STF. There is suspicion of omission and connivance of the security forces of the DF with the action of the invaders.

“It is essential for Brazilian democracy that he be able to explain: at whose behest, who gave the order for him to prepare that draft of the defense decree in the Electoral Court, with the aim of striking a blow to Brazilian democracy, of changing the popular will at the polls in the October 30 that consolidated President Lula’s victory? We want to know the truth,” said Lopes, in a video posted on social media.

“Another important question that the former Minister of Justice of the Bolsonaro government, now imprisoned, Anderson Torres, will have to answer to the Brazilian Justice is: at what moment did they intend to use the defense decree to change the electoral result? On the 30th of October or after, when, under pressure, the President of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, presents an appeal trying to annul some polls? Would it be from the appeal of the president of the PL that they would publish the decree of the coup and assume command of the electoral Justice to change the popular will?”, amended the PT leader.

Lopes referred to the action in which the PL asked the Justice to annul votes in the presidential election with the allegation that an audit had found inconsistencies in a series of electronic voting machines. Moraes, who presides over the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), however, rejected the arguments of the party led by Costa Neto and determined a fine of R$ 22.9 billion to the PL for litigation in bad faith.

In the last live broadcast during his tenure as president, on December 30, Bolsonaro said he had spent the previous two months looking for “alternatives” to Lula’s election. “I looked within the four lines if there was an alternative for that there”, said the former president. “Even within the four lines of the Constitutionyou have to have support”, he amended.