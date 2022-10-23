





Justice Minister Anderson Torres is at the house of former federal deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB), in Levy Gasparian, in the south of the state of Rio, following the situation. Earlier this Sunday afternoon, 23, Jefferson reacted against four federal police officers who went to his house to try to comply with an arrest warrant against the former deputy. He threw at least one grenade at the agents. Two of them were injured and taken to a hospital in Três Rios, a municipality neighboring Levy Gasparian.

In addition to the Minister of Justice, participating in the negotiation to convince Jefferson to surrender Father Kelmon, who was a candidate for president by the PTB, and Pastor Gamonar, who formed the ticket as a candidate for vice. They convinced Jefferson to turn the weapons over to the police.

At 6:15 pm, the negotiation for the former parliamentarian to be arrested continued. Although the occurrence is by the Federal Police, the Military Police block the street where Jefferson’s house is, and dozens of onlookers gather to monitor the situation.

Exalted in protests against the press, some people pushed a TV Globo cameraman, who fell, hit his head on the ground, suffered an epileptic attack and also had to be taken to the hospital.

The people are praying and asking for Jefferson’s release.







