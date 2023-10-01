Yet another success for Greco’s team in group A, which passes to Juve Next Gen and continues with full points. All Sunday’s results from C

Pietro Scognamiglio

Victory over Juventus Next Gen in Alessandria and record for Torres in Italian professional tournaments. Renate stops Lumezzane away from home, Juve stabia narrowly surpasses Monopoli. Here are today’s results from the Serie C championship.

GROUP A — In the postponement, Renate passed 3-2 on the Lumezzane pitch (which was coming off two victories in a row): Marco Tremolada’s header was decisive in the final, after several reversals in front (the hosts went ahead with Gerli, overtaken by Currarino and Garetto, then Cannavò’s provisional peer).

GROUP B — Nobody stops them. Six wins in as many games, Torres is traveling at a pace that is difficult to find in the main European leagues (in the Netherlands, PSV made it 7 out of 7). Certainly the en plein victories (6 out of 6) of Alfonso Greco's team is a record in Italian professional tournaments, consolidated thanks to Alessandria's success over Juventus Next Gen (1-0, goal by the former Liviero, Zaccagno's saves decisive who hasn't conceded a goal for over 400′, the Bianconeri without Yildiz, Huijsen and Mancini called up by Allegri). Such a wild race, in any case, is not enough for the Sassari team to shake off Cesena who are 3 points behind. In the Manuzzi derby against Rimini, in front of over 14 thousand spectators, the Bianconeri achieved their fifth victory in a row (5-2) with a total of 19 goals scored: Lamesta's magic free-kick put the guests ahead, but the wind changes in just 7′ with the first goals of the season from Varone and Berti, who open the scoring in the second half with goals from Donnarumma and Shpendi, Rimini shortens with Marchesi before Colombo's own goal which sets the score. Perugia is also smiling, but suffers at Curi to take the three points against Sestri Levante (1-0): the rediscovered Santoro solves the problem, in the final the expulsion of goalkeeper Adamonis forces the Umbrians to grit their teeth to defend the result . External shot from Ancona, who passed to Olbia thanks to Energe's performance in the 80th minute (success then protected by Perucchini's saves). In the evening match, another disappointment for Spal who fell to Recanati: in the 19th minute Morrone released them by taking advantage of Del Favero's uncertainty, in the second half Mimmo Di Carlo's team struggled to react and immediately found themselves with 10 men due to the expulsion of Puletto.

GROUP C — Juve Stabia's record becomes a solitary record, narrowly beating Monopoli at the Menti (1-0 by Romeo, third goal of the championship) and then thanking Thiam for the crucial saves. Guido Pagliuca's team, which has conceded only one goal in six days, has the best defense in the entire Serie C together with Lucchese. Meanwhile, Benevento's rise in the rankings continues, capable of overturning Crotone (3-2) in the spectacular big match at Vigorito: guests ahead with D'Ursi and Vitale at the start of the second half, then Andreoletti's team goes wild with a brace from substitute Simonetti and a provisional equalizer from Pastina. Foggia also comes back from behind on the evening in which Zaccheria reopens to the public: 2-1 for the Rossoneri (remodelled, with many absences) against Turris, who went ahead with Scaccabarozzi but then pierced by Embalo – he hadn't scored in Italy since Cosenza – and by the defender Salines, who concludes an action he himself started. Catania returns to fly, placing the poker on the Casertana field (4-0) dragged by its attackers: braces from Chiricò (who scores the first goal with a feat from his half of the pitch) and Di Carmine. Avellino instead falls in Messina, first defeat on the green and white bench for Michele Pazienza in the match in which the memory of Mimmo Cecere, former goalkeeper of both teams who passed away at the age of 50 last April, is honored: it is the former Plescia who makes people rejoice Giacomo Modica, in the final (after an expulsion on each side) Fumagalli closes Messina's door. Sorrento moves up the table, stopping Picerno (1-1): the Lucanians ahead with the usual Murano, equal to Ravasio (then Marcone, guest goalkeeper, saves a penalty from Emmanuele Esposito). While waiting for the new coach, with technical collaborator Ascione on the bench, Giugliano returns with a point from Francavilla, equalizing Giuseppe Giovinco's lead with De Sena (both goals from free kicks).