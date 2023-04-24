Lawyers say the former minister lost weight and had anxiety attacks; he has been in prison since January and has a hearing scheduled for Monday

Former Minister of Justice and former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District Anderson Torres underwent psychological evaluation this weekend. O Power360 found out that the psychiatrist who accompanies Torres was with him to assess his psychological state, which has worsened since Friday (April 21, 2023).

The ex-minister’s defense awaits the result of the evaluation to decide whether to ask for the postponement of the testimony scheduled for Monday (24.Apr.2023) at the PF (Federal Police). The hearing will be in the case that investigates the operations of the PRF (Federal Highway Police) in the 2nd round of elections in cities where the then candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) had an advantage over Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Torres has been in prison since January on charges of failure to act in relation to extremist acts and invasions of the headquarters of the Three Powers of the Republic in Brasília.

On Thursday (April 20, 2023), STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes denied the defense’s request to revoke the preventive detention of Bolsonaro’s former minister. The former secretary’s physical and psychological conditions were mentioned by his defense in the request.