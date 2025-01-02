The Minister of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, Ángel Víctor Torres, has accused this Thursday the Canary Islands president, Fernando Clavijo, of unfairly attack the Government in the negotiation for the distribution of migrant minors because what he wants is to protect, take care of and not anger his partner in the regional executive, the PP.

Torres made these statements in an interview in the Chain Beingwhere he has made it clear that The central government remains committed to the definitive solution to this distribution of minors between communities, than in the modification of article 35 of the Immigration Law.

The Government alsocontinues working on the document provided by Clavijobut has reproached him for not recognizing the work of the central Executive to reach a solution, which the president of Ceuta, Juan Jesús Vivas, has done.

No agreement because of the PP

After remembering that every time there has been no agreement, “it has been the fault of the Popular Party”, Torres has addressed Clavijo to deny that the PSOE turns its back on the Canary Islands, while it is the PP that “has always objected.”

“Clavijo governs with them. And to take care of them and not to anger them or to protect them, what he does unfairly is attack those who are supporting him, which is the Government of Spain. I think he’s wrong, that’s what I say,” he emphasized.

As he has reiterated, this has been the first Government of Spain that “has put on the table solve a matter that is autonomous competence, who are the minors. And we are not going to give up our efforts.”





He has assured that in the case of migrants of legal age, which is the responsibility of the central administration, the Government is responding, “not without difficulties, it activates its mechanisms, its distribution and responds to a situation, always taking into account a humanitarian responsea response of dignity”.

“That the Canary Islands are fundamentally on the covers is due basically to the situation of unaccompanied minors, that are of autonomous jurisdiction. This is the first central government to put an answer on the table. If the PP had had an attitude of true solidarity, those children would be much better off distributed throughout the country and in the relevant schools, learning our language, integrating into our society,” he added.

Thousands of overcrowded children

On the contrary, thousands of children are overcrowded in Ceuta and the Canary Islands “because there is a party that governs the majority of the autonomous communities that has not wanted to support” the reform of article 35, Torres said.

And he added: “You can think about it a thousand times, you can say whatever you want, look for whatever excuses you want to invent, but if on July 23 the PP had voted yes to the admission for processing (of that reform), today we would be talking about a totally different situation“.





Ha denied that the Government wants to break the Canary Islands Executivebut he stressed that Clavijo “will have to question why he is not harsh with his government partner”, the PP, which, on the other hand and according to Torres, is accepting proposals from Vox to maintain the governments of other communities, without caring ” sacrifice” the situation of the Canary Islands.

Regarding the negotiation with Junts for the transfer of immigration matters to Catalonia, Torres has recognized that it is an agreement “that is not simple, which also requires a modification that requires a qualified majority“No negotiation is easy, but we are putting all our effort into it,” he concluded.