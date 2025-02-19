Almost a year ago that the first vice president, Yolanda Díaz, would use the term “Gulf” to refer to Koldo García, exassor of José Luis Ábalos, and the twenty of people arrested in February last year for their involvement in the plot. The same … Word used on Wednesday the PP spokesman in Congress, Miguel Telladoto also refer to Víctor de Aldama and question “how these two golf could get so far.” A question addressed to the Minister of Territorial Policy, Ángel Víctor Torres, with whom he has maintained a Bronco debate, with Koldo and Aldama as absent protagonists.

The third interpellation to Minister Torres in the lower house on this matter came a day after he presented yesterday three certificates of airlines to prove that he was in the Canary Islands and not in Madrid on the dates that, according to the manner of the Koldo case, He was on an apartment on Madrid’s Calle Atocha in the company of «Ladies». These documents referred to the head of the Territorial Policy portfolio to demand responsibilities to the PP for “becoming an echo” and giving “credibility” to those alleged falsehoods. “Faced with a farce there is always a fake, and a choir that laughs at the fake, and that is the Popular Party,” he criticized.

The minister recalled that the PP recorded this interpellation last Wednesday 12 and that it would be debated a week later, two days after the deadline granted by the judge to Aldama to present evidence. “They expected those evidence to be one more step to attack the Government of Spain. But they shot them through the cylinder head,” Torres said in his speech. He considered, with the presentation of those three flight certificates, tested the “embuses” of the plot commissioner and demanded Tellado, whom he accused of becoming a “character”, who leaves his seat by “Place yourself next to a Gulf”. “If I had a minimum of dignity, today I would be asking for forgiveness,” he urged.

Ángel Víctor Torres used most of his speech in exhibiting those tests, as he did yesterday at a press conference from the headquarters of his department, and even collapsed to the President of the Valencian Community: “I was able to show where I was on November 10, 2018, eight years ago, and Mr. Mazón is not able to say where he was on October 29 a few months ago.” It also affected that after more than 20 questions answered and three interpellations on this matter, the PP, with an absolute majority in the Senate, has summoned him in the Koldo case investigation commission next week. It will be the third time I attend.

TO TORRES “It is getting closer to waking up with the notification of a cessation without explanations”

Also in the forceful tone that usually characterizes his appearances, the spokesman of the PP in the Congress ironized with the current situation of former Minister José Luis Ábalos to predict that Minister Torres will end in the same way. «He is not imputed, yet, the socialist deputies applaud him, yet, but he does not deceive himself: the same happened to Ábalos until recently. He is getting closer to waking up with the notification of a cessation without explanations, and seeing how neither Sánchez nor Montero took the phone when he calls them, ”he said at the beginning of his speech.

Along the same lines, he recalled that when Koldo was arrested, Ábalos said in the halls of the Congress that he was “very disappointed,” as months later Sánchez pronounced on the former Minister of Transportation himself. «Anyway, I hope it doesn’t happen to you, but It seems that the next imputation against the Supreme Rifa between Santos Cerdan and Ángel Víctor Torres”He said, about the accusations of Aldama, who said in the judicial headquarters that the current PSOE organization received 15,000 euros in an envelope and that Minister Torres, in his stage as president of the Canary Islands, requested 50,000 euros for his efforts in his efforts in The purchase of masks.

Thus, Tellado urged the president of the Government to explain the “real motives” of the cessation of Ábalos, the relations with the companies of Aldama and that reveals “who gave the orders to be executed by the golves.” And he pointed to Minister Torres: “Clear the X of the PSOE case, Mr. Torres, before the case leaves you as it happened to Mr. Ábalos.”