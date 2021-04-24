Torrenueva Costa had no sooner become an independent municipality than it opens its first museum / art gallery – nobody can accuse them of sitting on their laurels.

The Mayor, Plácido Lara, proudly inaugurated The Aljibe (The Water Cistern), after buying the plot on which this historic construction sits and turning its structure into the municipal museum / art gallery.

The paintings on display are the works of local artist, Paco Fino, collectively entitled, Water Spelling.

«We are keen to bring back in its most vivid form the History of Torrenueva Costa,” said the Mayor, adding, “thanks to everybody who has helped to restore this abandoned monument.”

He said that he hopes that it becomes a cultural landmark on the Costa Tropical showing that Torrenueva Costa is not just about “Sun and beach. “

The town has spent 250,000 euros on the purchase of the land via expropriation on which the old, underground, water cistern sits (it was in private hands) and on restoring the vaulted roof of what was to become a cultural, exhibition hall, as well as turning its surrounding into a new square for the town.

The Cistern, which was build in the year 1900, has a permanent exhibition of Torrecuevas history, as well as periodic art exhibitions such as the one now on display.

