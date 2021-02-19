At last a town hall along the Costa Tropical is going to allow a camper-van parking area, welcoming this type of tourism instead of turning it away.

The Mayor of Torrenueva Costa, Plácido Lara, explained that they had received a formal request for permission to set up this specialized parking area just 150 meters away from the beach on private land.

The Town Hall is all for it, helping with the bureaucracy so that the project can materialize, giving this newly independent, seaside town a stay-over area for this off-season tourist; an arrangement that should benefit the town, as well as the site owner and those that use it.

The first step is approval from the Environmental Department belonging to the Junta de Andalucía but the Mayor is confident that project will pass this first hurdle. In fact, he said that if all goes well, it could be up and ready by this summer.

(News: Torrenueva Costa, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)