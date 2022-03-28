Torrent’s future at Galatasaray may end before his time. And it is that the Turkish team will have to change its president. There will be elections because Burak Elmas, current president, has not been administratively acquitted in the Financial General Assembly.

According to the club’s statutes, president Burak Elmas and his board of directors cannot be nominated in this election.

In other words, the new president, who will be elected by the General Assembly, will prefer to work with another technician. Domènec Torrent is not expected to continue at Galatasaray for next season as he was chosen by Burak Elmas. It should be remembered that Torrent has a contract for another year with the Turkish club.