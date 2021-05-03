Trim (Union)

4 people died as a result of torrential torrential rains that fell on the historic city of Tarim in Hadramawt governorate, central Yemen, according to eyewitnesses.

The history of the city goes back to several centuries BC and was the seat of kings. It is famous for its many mosques and buildings constructed of mud.

The official “Saba” agency said: “4 people were killed, others were wounded, and three houses were destroyed in the city of Tarim, Hadramout governorate, as a result of the rainwater and torrential floods that swept the city,” yesterday.

Videos showed torrents sweeping through the streets of the ancient city, destroying homes and cracking in a number of other mud buildings, and flooding cars, motorcycles and household appliances.

Residents of the city confirmed the death of 4 people and their bodies were taken to hospital.

Said Al-Mas, whose house was destroyed, said: “I pulled my children out of the building, then rescue teams came and took us to a school to stay in.”

The torrential rains and torrential rains that hit Yemen cause dozens of deaths annually across the country.

The Yemeni Minister of Interior, Ibrahim Haydan, and the Undersecretary for Hadramout Governorate for Valley and Desert Directorates Issam Al-Kathiri were informed of the extent of the damage caused by the rainwater and torrents that swept Tarim and its suburbs.

They learned about the efforts made to remove waste and repair basic services in the affected area, directing to quickly provide assistance to the affected citizens.

The Minister of Interior affirmed that the government and local authority in Hadramout governorate will work to implement rapid and emergency remedies, in addition to implementing reconstruction of the damages caused by the weather situation.

For his part, the representative of Hadramout governorate indicated that the local authority in the valley and the desert, and from the first moments of the Tareem flood disaster, the General Operations Room directed all efforts of state agencies, medical and volunteer teams, civil defense and rescue and military aviation teams to rescue and assist citizens and work in the spirit of one team to come out with the least losses from wether situation.

Al-Kathiri directed to quickly provide an amount of two million riyals to each family whose house was damaged by the weather, and whose last statistics reached 84 families, in addition to moving a number of families to furnished apartments and providing care and food.