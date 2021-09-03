Between this Wednesday and Thursday there were torrential rains and storms that caused flooding in several Spanish towns, leaving thousands of people without electricity and forcing the closure of some roads and rail routes. At the moment no fatalities are reported.

Madrid and other areas of central Spain suffered heavy rains and light flooding overnight on Wednesday, triggered by storms that produced more than 9,000 lightning bolts, according to the national meteorological service.

Residents try to remove mud from the streets in Alcanar on September 2, 2021, a day after flash floods hit the area. Hours of heavy rain caused flooding in eastern Spain yesterday with some coastal areas overwhelmed by flash floods that washed away cars and trees. One of the most affected areas was Alcanar, a city 200 kilometers (160 miles) south of Barcelona, ​​where huge torrents of fast-moving water surged through the streets, sweeping away everything in their path. AFP – LLUIS GENE

The storm, which gained strength due to high temperatures and humidity, hit with special force in the coastal town of Alcanar, in the northeastern region of Catalonia.

Although without causing victims or serious injuries, the force of the water left a desolate landscape in populations of the center and east of the country, as the storm took with it farmland, homes and commercial premises.

The rains also washed away dozens of cars, urban containers, vegetation and tons of mud, causing despair among the population.



Cars trapped in the coastal town of Alcanar, in northeastern Spain, on Thursday, September 2, 2021. A downpour on Wednesday caused flash floods that washed away the streets of the Catalan town of Alcanar. Most of mainland Spain is on alert for heavy rains. AP – Joan Mateu Parra

About a dozen people were relocated to a sports stadium, while two hotels housed more than 20 people, Catalonia’s emergency service said in a statement.

Spain’s President Pedro Sánchez tweeted that he sympathized with the affected areas, while urging people to be extremely cautious and to follow the advice of emergency services as the rains are expected to resume.

My solidarity with all the territories affected by the rains of the last hours. Many provinces are on alert for heavy rainfall and storms. Thanks to the emergency services for their immense work, let us follow their instructions and exercise maximum caution. – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 1, 2021



This natural phenomenon known as “cold drop” can occur between the end of summer and the beginning of autumn, mainly on the Mediterranean coast, as happened in September 2019 in the Valencian Community, which also witnessed torrential rains.

Recommendations for the days to come

Authorities continue to work to restore traffic on roads and train lines that mud and water made impassable.



Firefighters work to remove mud from the streets of Alcanar on September 2, 2021, a day after flash floods hit the area. Hours of heavy rain caused flooding in eastern Spain yesterday with some coastal areas overwhelmed by flash floods that washed away cars and trees. One of the most affected areas was Alcanar, a city 200 kilometers (160 miles) south of Barcelona, ​​where huge torrents of fast-moving water surged through the streets, sweeping away everything in their path. AFP – LLUIS GENE

Large areas of northern Spain and the Balearic Islands remain under alert. And most of mainland Spain continues without letting down its guard due to heavy rains that could be approaching.

Local authorities urged the population to stay home, as the rains could continue to cause severe flooding.



A municipal worker cleans up after the floods in a coastal town of Alcanar, in northeastern Spain, on Thursday, September 2, 2021. AP – Joan Mateu Parra

There were no immediate reports of casualties. Local authorities urged people to stay home and warned that more rain forecast for the next few hours could lead to more flooding.

