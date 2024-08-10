Severe floods in southern China kill more than 150 people

Heavy rains and the resulting floods and landslides have killed more than 150 people in southern China over the past two months. reports ABC News.

The publication notes that dozens of people have suffered from the elements in recent days alone. For example, in the mountainous region of Tibet in Sichuan Province, the search continues for 18 people who went missing after a landslide. The elements also destroyed houses and took the lives of at least seven people in the village of Ridi. In addition, there are reports of bridges collapsing and cars falling off them.

It is noted that China is currently in the midst of peak flood season, which usually lasts from mid-July to mid-August.

Earlier, there were reports of numerous casualties due to floods and floods in North Korea. To combat the consequences of the disaster, Kim Jong-un personally inspected flooded North Korean villages.