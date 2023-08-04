weather forecast

Aerial footage from a Slovenian army helicopter shows submerged houses in the town of Skofja Loka. Torrential rains described by rescuers as “biblical” have hit northern and western Slovenia, disrupting traffic and causing blackouts, with helicopters evacuating people from some areas. Local media reported that helicopters had evacuated people trapped in their homes in Skofja Loka, where vehicles and trucks had been submerged or swept away by torrents.



00:22