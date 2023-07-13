Several states in the north and south of the country are affected by different meteorological events. The rains mainly affect the north of the nation, while the south is affected by a strong heat wave that reaches both coasts. Climate change is showing its worst face across the length and breadth of the United States.

A storm that rained, in two days, the equivalent of what is usually reported in two months. This is how the AP news agency described the weather situation in the state of Vermont, in the northwest of the country.

This Wednesday, July 12, the waters of the Winooski River that passes near Montpelier, the capital city of the state, receded. This exposed a trail of mud and various effects. Concerns about levels from a nearby dam also eased as flood levels stabilized.

Local administrator Bill Fraser stressed the importance of knowing that the dam “will not break.” News that can refocus attention on other recovery efforts. In this sense, Fraser announced that the inhabitants of the city are already in the recovery phase. A good part of the 8,000 inhabitants of the city began to remove the mud that dragged the overflowing channel, which reached a considerable level: it exceeded the height of the local parking meters.

Downtown Montpelier, Vermont, was inundated with water and mud on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Water filled the lower levels of most buildings, eventually rising above the tops of parking meters. © AP – Bryan Pfeiffer

Most of the first floors of buildings and basements were affected. A scene that was repeated in other nearby towns with the rise in the levels of another river, the Ottauquechee.

The situation rIt also represents a call for health care, which potentially affects drinking water supplies. Some 12 Vermont communities were warned about the need to boil their water before consuming it. Given this scenario and the scarcity of food, the local Red Cross does everything possible to ensure the supply of these in the face of a growing needy population.

Following the declaration last Tuesday of the emergency for the state of Vermont by President Joe Biden, the governor of the state, Phil Scott, is expected to tour the affected areas with the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Deanne Criswell .

The storm exerted its force in other states such as New York, New England, New Hampshire, part of Massachusetts and Connecticut. Between 18 and 23 centimeters of rainfall were reported in some areas. This also caused roadblocks and flooding.

A passerby walks near a street damaged by floodwaters, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Ludlow, Vermont. © AP – Steven Senne

One person was reported dead in New York. The victim was identified as a woman who was trying to escape from her home with her pet. So far, no human losses or injuries have been reported in Vermont, however, the entry into action of the rescue groups that have intervened on at least 175 occasions was known.

Climate change does its thing

Phil Scott compared the rise in waters with what was experienced during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. On this occasion, the floods exceeded the previous record. As the years go by, these events become more and more devastating.

According to experts, quoted by AP, These types of weather events are happening more frequently as a warmer atmosphere makes it easier for more damaging storms to form.. According to them, the increase in global temperatures may worsen the situation.

This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows a general view of the Winooski River in Richmond, Vt., on June 27, 2019, to the left, and to the right, an overview of the same area during the flooding on Tuesday, the 11th July 2023. © AP – Maxar Technologies

More rain is expected in the next 48 hours. However, the United States National Weather Service (NWS) eased concerns by stating that these precipitations will not be torrential.

heat wave from coast to coast

In this context, a strip of the United States territory, which covers both coasts of the country, is affected by a heat wave that makes thermometers rise to 43 degrees Celsius. At least 100 million people could be experiencing the phenomenon.

The marked territory extends from southern Florida to southern California. The high temperatures may continue until next Sunday, according to data from the NWS. The fundamental cause comes from a stagnant air mass, which prevents rainy systems and cold air from passing through the area, mainly in the southwest.

A cyclist ends his ride early to beat the high temperatures. At the side of the trail a sign warns about extreme heat. On Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. © AP – Matt York

With a record high of 47 degrees Celsius, Las Vegas registered 42 lines on its thermometers. For its part, in Arizona it is expected that they will exceed 43 degrees for the thirteenth consecutive day, shaking the record of 18 days, registered in June 1974. In Texas the reported 37 degrees Celsius will feel like 46 in several locations.

The NWS warned about the risk of the appearance of possible illnesses derived from heat. They also called attention to cramps resulting from this, exhaustion and heat stroke. “Heat strokes can cause death,” emphasized the meteorological entity.

With Reuters and AP