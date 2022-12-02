Heavy rains have been punishing several regions of Brazil for days. The storm has caused two deaths in the state of Santa Catarina, in the south of the country, and more than four thousand displaced people in Bahia, in the northeast, where at least nine municipalities are under emergency alert, according to the authorities.

Torrential rains triggered a landslide on a highway in the mountainous region of Paraná that left at least two dead and six injured. In this area, the rescue teams continue the search work to find the missing. The authorities work with a figure of between “thirty or fifty potential victims.” The rescue efforts yesterday entered into an operation described as “sensitive” due to the risk of “new landslides” occurring in the area of ​​the incident. So far six people have been rescued alive.

Firefighters work around the clock removing earth in search of possible victims trapped in vehicles that have been buried under the mud. It is unknown how many cars there may be, although it is believed that at least ten are still buried. The emergency services have already managed to clear one of the directions of the highway, which connects Paraná and Santa Catarina, and hope to move to the other side of the road in the next few hours if the weather conditions are favourable.

The governor of Santa Catarina, Carlos Moisés, announced the emergency situation in the state and stressed the need to provide humanitarian assistance. “The moment is delicate and requires everyone’s attention and care, especially on roads and places where there is a risk of landslides and floods,” he said, after advising citizens to avoid traveling during bad weather.