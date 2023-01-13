Torrential rains hit the Philippines, leaving at least 17 dead in recent days. More than 70,000 people have been forced to evacuate due to the floods registered in more than a dozen provinces. According to the National Council for Disaster Reduction and Management, the heavy rains have affected more than 452,000 citizens, damaged fifty homes and destroyed 158 roads. Seven people have been injured by the storm and more than forty bridges have been disabled.

The weather conditions have also caused power cuts in dozens of cities, as well as the suspension of operations in more than twenty ports throughout the country. In addition, they have affected schools, whose classes have been suspended in 500 municipalities. More than a hundred companies have been forced to close temporarily.

The storm has affected the country since last Christmas, when torrential rains caused severe flooding and landslides that caused a total of 52 deaths and forced thousands upon thousands of people to flee their homes.