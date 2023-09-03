Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

Split

Heavy storms with heavy rain and gusty winds swept across Spain at the weekend. The highest alert level applies in some regions.

Madrid – After the heat wave over southern Europe in July, severe storms are now sweeping across Spain. Even children on air mattresses were blown away on the holiday island of Mallorca. An end doesn’t seem in sight for the time being. As reported by the Spanish weather service Aemet, heavy rainfall has now been recorded in northern Spain around Valencia.

Storm in Spain: Two men surprised by rain – both dead

In Pamplona, ​​the capital of the province of Navarra, more than 140 liters of rain per square meter fell in one day – almost three times as much as in September. How daily News reported, the water masses flooded streets and basements in many places. Two men were surprised by the heavy rain while canyoning in the Pyrenees and drowned.

Spain, Pamplona: People cross a flooded road during heavy rain. The authorities have announced exceptionally heavy rainfall across the country for the next few days. © Alvaro Barrientos/dpa

Loud wetter.de severe thunderstorms formed on Saturday (September 2). Also on Sunday (September 3rd) thunderstorms with hail and squalls threaten along the Spanish Mediterranean coast. As the weather service announced, the highest red alert level applies to some regions.

Severe storms in Spain: Rain in “torrential intensity”

Rainfall of “torrential intensity” is expected. Up to 120 liters per square meter are expected within twelve hours. The regions of Castilla-La Mancha and Andalusia as well as around the capital Madrid are affected. The weather should only gradually calm down again on Monday (September 4th).

Scottish meteorologist Scott Duncan also reported on severe flooding in Spain. Heavy storms hit the Iberian Peninsula. The weather expert released video footage from a campsite in the northeastern port city of Tarragona. Water masses flooded an entire stretch of coast.

A Eurowings plane was recently caught in a severe storm on its way to Ibiza. One passenger even wrote a suicide note. While Spain is on alert for the storms, summer in Germany is really getting going again. An “omega weather situation” should ensure summery temperatures. (cheese)