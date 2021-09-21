The State Meteorological Agency, Aemet has issued an orange alert for extremely heavy rain and thunderstorms in Mallorca and the wet weather is already causing floods in several places.

Locals negats with a pam d’aigua. The storm continues to unload the port d’Alcúdia. Ja have plogut 123 liters and això will not be tot. Emergències has atès 20 incidences in the daring hours. Video: Joan Salas.

IB3 has tweeted video of Acludia where 123 liters per m2 of rain has fallen, saturating shops and businesses and flooding the harbor promenade.

IB3 has tweeted video of Acludia where 123 liters per m2 of rain has fallen, saturating shops and businesses and flooding the harbor promenade.

78 liters per m2 of rain fell in Muro and according to Aemet’s María José Guerrero, 49 liters fell in just one hour and 17 liters in 10 minutes. There was also 40 liters per m2 of rainfall in Soller with 37 liters falling in one hour.

⚠️‼ ️ Carved the road from Accés to Es Murterà (Ma-3470) due to the storm of pluges intenses

According to Carreteres de Mallorca, the access road to It is Murterà has been closed to traffic because of torrential rain and motorists are advised to make a detour through Avenida Pere Mas i Reus.

According to Carreteres de Mallorca, the access road to It is Murterà has been closed to traffic because of torrential rain and motorists are advised to make a detour through Avenida Pere Mas i Reus.

The temperature has dropped significantly and it’s unlikely to exceed 20º on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the orange weather warning will remain in place all day long, but it will be slightly warmer.

Up to 70 liters per m2 of rain is expected to fall in one hour and 140 liters in 12 hours in the Serra de Tramuntana.

Elsewhere, 50 liters per m2 of rainwater is forecast to fall in one hour and 100 liters in 12 hours.

On Thursday, the weather warning is expected to be downgraded to yellow, but as this storm moves away, a new one will arrive.

On Friday, mud rain is forecast, but the weather should cheer up a bit at the weekend.