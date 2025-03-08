Torrente #Spanish #judge

“But how long was sucking the tits?” Asks – literally – the judge to the woman who has denounced a sexual assault. Then, very slim, with supposed irony, follow: “Do you know why the virile member was taken?” Finally, making fun of the victim openly, he wants to know why, if he was so traumatized, he took so long to denounce.

Another judge, when he interrogates a humorist accused of crime of hate for making a joke regarding the possibility of dynamiting the cross of the Valley of the Fallen, equals him to say that it would have to be dynamit the Plaza de Pedro Zerolo and takes the opportunity to slide the infamy that homosexuality is linked to pedophilia.