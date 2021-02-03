Domènec Torrent was interviewed in Globo Esporte and spoke in detail about his departure from Flamengo few months after arriving, when some results had not accompanied and the team did not show the same level that it left under the command of Jorge Jesús, with whom he conquered the Libertadores Cup and the Brazilian.

The Spanish coach left many headlines and charged against the Flamengo leaders and the treatment that coaches receive in Brazilian football. These were the most prominent statements:

“We were very confident, we talked with the players, I didn’t want to win everything because it would be very difficult, but I always said that we could win two titles, because for me the team was evolving well. Despite the last game, the team was progressing well, we were happy with the development as a whole. But we are talking about football, now I know a little about how the Brasileirao works. Unfortunately, the trainers are changed every three to four months. It is impossible to do a good job like this. In fact, analyzing history, I saw that it is very difficult to win the Brasileirão “.

Sure to win titles

“Only São Paulo, in 2003, won three times in a row, and Flamengo, in Zico’s golden age, in the 1980s, also won several times. But the Brasileirão is very complicated because of that, because it is impossible to continue a job. There is a lot of impatience, this is the day to day. The project here is to win next Sunday. I know it is very difficult to win championships here, but everyone should wonder why, if this is really the best option. I don’t have it in my head But, out of 20 teams, I think 16, 17 coaches have changed. This is not the best way to implement a philosophy. I am European, I come from Europe. We do not understand these things here, because we are absolutely sure that we would win titles. “

“I never really felt support”

“First, I was sad because I couldn’t feel the fans in Maracanã. One of the goals was to feel the crowd in Maracaná. Also, because we were in the quarterfinals of the Cup … Last year they were eliminated in the round of 16. We were getting ready when they came to tell me that we were outside of Flamengo. I was working with videos from São Paulo and I would like to say that we were working with a wonderful team of analysts from Flamengo, the Flamengo analytics department helped me a lot. We worked a lot with them. . We worked together for the game against São Paulo, we wanted to play a little differently, because they defeated us at home. We thought we had the most appropriate solution, until the moment came when we were fired. But I had the feeling from the beginning, and I commented with the team, when we led, that, with the first game we lost, we would be out. Why? Because of the feeling I had inside. I never really felt support. res supported me. If you want, we can talk about it, about the atrocities they said, if we were angry with one or the other player, which is a lie. They told a lot of lies in two months. “

“The problem is within Flamengo”

“I knew it from the beginning. I think the problem with Flamengo is within Flamengo. It is within. Within Flamengo. As long as they don’t clear things up between them, he will continue with Dome, with Ancelotti, with Klopp, with Pep Guardiola, with anyone. This is the big problem for Flamengo, because when we see a team with 125 years of history, which has the largest fan base in the world, and only won six Brasileirao, three Cups and two Libertadores, it is because something happens inside. A club that is the one that changed the most coaches in the whole of Brasileirao is because something happens inside. So that’s what we felt from day one, because we knew that many people inside did not love us. We knew it. I think all those who They work in Flamengo, they know what happens there. “

“They said atrocities”

“I never spoke with these people (president and directors). In three months I spoke about five minutes with the president. I only dispatched with Marcos Braz and with Spindel, who was practically there every day, not every day, but I went more often to the headquarters. They never asked me how I played or how I wanted to play. I don’t know if they knew how I played or how I played for other teams. They said outrages, like the teams where I worked they always thrashed me. That’s a lie. Last year, Nueva York was the team with the best score in the category and the second least filtered. “

About the return to Brazil

“I fell in love with Brazil. I did not know it. I fell completely in love with Brazil. I was lucky, after being fired, to be able to enjoy Brazil, I visited several places. I fell in love with the people, with the human warmth of the people, in the streets of Brazil, I fell in love with the country. I lived very well, even though I only had an apartment for two months. It was very difficult. We could talk about many things. When we come to a new country, we don’t have a home … But I fell in love with Brazil. I also really liked the Brasileirão. I have a great list of players that are in the Brasileirão who are wonderful. I think if I could hire them, I would have a winning team in Europe. There are very good players in all the teams. The fields surprised me positively, because the idea we have in Europe about South America, and Brazil in particular, is that the grass is always high, but the fields are spectacular. I met wonderful people at that time, teams with a lot of potential. All I want is to be faith liz somewhere, they like it. The Brasileirão is complicated because they have this idea of ​​changing coach every three months. I don’t know why, I don’t understand. “