The black clouds settle again on Opus Dei. One year after Pope Francis issued a of their own accord with which he reduced power and independence within the Church, the Huesca bishop of Barbastro-Monzón, Ángel Pérez Pueyo, has extended a pulse to the Work and, for the first time in history, has dismissed the rector of the sanctuary of Torreciudad, about 24 kilometers from Barbastro, to place a priest from outside the institution in office. The decision, announced in mid-July, has stuck like a sting in Opus Dei, which now insists that the temple is its property and that it is up to its regional vicar to make that appointment. The dispute is not a childish fight: Torreciudad is much more than a temple for Opus Dei members, it symbolizes their spiritual heart.

The news continues to sow controversy in recent days, especially due to the official statements that both institutions have intersected. Pérez Pueyo, known for putting the bishop of Lleida on the bench in 2019 and accusing him of retaining 111 works of art that belonged to the Barbastrean Church for 24 years, it seems that he will not back down. And Opus Dei has already announced that it intends not to hand over its weapons and is studying measures so that control of Torreciudad remains in its hands.

The possible loss of control of this sanctuary is yet another reflection of the loss of power that a conservative organization —founded in 1928 and present in more than 60 countries— is undergoing, whose influence only a few decades ago reached the great circles of power, both in the business world and in the Spanish judiciary and politics.

Manolo’s watch rattles on his right wrist as he turns the wheel while he talks about the fight: “Osma! People don’t understand what happened. This was a private place for these Opus people, right? Over sixty, he is one of the Barbastro taxi drivers who frequently goes up to the sanctuary to take pilgrims and tourists. He knows by heart how the idea of ​​building the monumental temple on one of the peaks of the La Ribagorza region arose. The genesis of the story dates back to 1904, when the founder of Opus Dei, Josemaría Escrivá, a native of Barbastro, fell seriously ill when he was two years old. “I was going to die. His mother entrusted herself to the Virgin of Los Angeles that she had a hermitage there, high up. Do you see that tower? It is next door, ”Manolo says as he points to a half-ruined watchtower. Escrivá survived and decades later, in gratitude to the Virgin and already established as leader of Opus, he decided to build a sanctuary next to the old hermitage.

At the beginning of the 1960s, negotiations began between the bishopric and a civil entity created by the Work for this purpose, Inmobiliaria General Castellana, which today has the name of Social Development. At that time, the hermitage was semi-abandoned, under the care of a hermit, and practically isolated: only two sandy paths connected the original sanctuary with the towns so that the parishioners could go to the hermitage on pilgrimage days. Finally, the agreement between both parties established in 1962 that the diocese ceded to Opus Dei in perpetuity “the useful domain” of the sanctuary and the sacred carving of the image of the Virgin, dating from the 11th century, for pastoral purposes. Shortly after, the projects began to build a new temple, larger and with an esplanade to accommodate the faithful from all over the world. The works began in 1970 and lasted until 1975, according to the Work, paid for with donations from the faithful and their collaborators.

“I have the honor of having met the architect who built it, Heliodoro Dols”, Manolo affirms with pride and a marked Aragonese accent. The Torreciudad sanctuary is embedded in a natural setting, surrounded by trees and flanked by the El Grado reservoir with turquoise waters. Image that is more like the cover of an exotic tourism magazine than a religious site. Escrivá died of a sudden heart attack 11 days before the inauguration, on June 26, 1975. Since then, the property belonged to Inmobiliaria General Castellana SA, which promoted the building.

Until January 2020, when this public limited company transferred it to the Fundación Canónica Santuario Nuestra Señora de los Ángeles de Torreciudad, registered as a religious entity with the Ministry of Justice. The change was motivated by Opus Dei to make it easier for the temple to change its designation from a semi-public oratory to that of a diocesan sanctuary. This is where the point of friction between the Work and the Bishopric begins.

Josemaría Escrivá, on the right, contemplates the construction work inside the sanctuary of Torreciudad (Huesca) during the 1970s. Sanctuary of Torreciudad

Escrivá’s followers knocked on the doors of Pérez Pueyo that 2020 to propose the change of status of the sanctuary and also with the aim of updating the “legal framework” of the agreements, unchanged since 1962, despite the relevant modifications that have suffered canon law ever since. The conversations were not fluid: Opus sources point out to EL PAÍS that the bishop requested an exorbitant amount of annual payment and diocese sources that it is not a monetary matter, but that “the relationship file presented needed a legal, canonical update and pastoral.

The agreement, however, remained open without triggering the controversy. Until a month ago. When the bishop announced to Opus Dei that he would designate a new rector for the sanctuary, he offered the Work the possibility of presenting a shortlist. Opus did not do so, considering that “until there is a new agreement, the appointment of the rector still depends on the prelature.” the little one war jumped to the media with overtones of scandal.

For members of the Work, the bishop’s move has caused surprise and a taste of disappointment. “We have been working here to energize the area, to generate life and you can see the results. Why this decision to change? ”, Raises a cashier who does not want to give his name. The Sanctuary of Torreciudad received last year the medal of Tourism Merit in 2022 by the Government of Aragon, presided over by the PSOE. “We will continue talking to solve this,” says this same source.

News of the controversy has barely reached the ears of the pilgrims at the top of Torreciudad. “I don’t know anything, I’m just passing through,” says a lonely priest, with a thick Catalan accent, and flees into the sanctuary to avoid further questions. The chirping of the crickets is mixed with the sound of a slow voice announcing prayers through loudspeakers scattered around the venue. The sanctuary is divided into two floors: the first, where the central nave of the temple is located with the main altar, the altarpiece and a choir; and a second, full of confessionals and four chapels. The entire complex is covered with exposed brick, built in a style that is difficult to define, with rounded shapes and columns made up of superimposed circles.

In addition to the many chapels and confessionals, there are various guest books scattered throughout the complex. And also two bars in one of the margins of the esplanade for the files can tie colored ribbons, in which they can write the prayers so that they are fulfilled by The Virgin Unleashes Knots. His reading is an x-ray of the common problems of people from different parts of the world, and who cling to their faith in search of a solution: “We ask you for the peaceful rest of JL, who died at the age of 36 leaving behind two daughters and her husband. Give them peace and strength to continue without her ”,“ Help her in her depression, of a suffering mother ”,“ May we find my niece, guide us ”.

It is also an x-ray of the large number of people who come to the enclave: some 250,000 before the covid, and more than 190,000 last year, according to data from the latest memory of the sanctuary. These numbers have also put on the table another of the issues that corners Opus Dei: its extensive assets and its accounts. Income last year in Torreciudad, also according to data from the report, was more than 1.2 million euros (214,751 euros in donations). However, the expenses exceeded one million euros, so the profits were just over 49 thousand euros.

Statue of Saint Josemaría de Escrivá, next to the altarpiece of the Torreciudad sanctuary, in Huesca. Sanctuary of Torreciudad

But the focus is not only on the accounts, but also on the annual payment that, according to the agreement signed in 1962, Opus Dei pays the diocese for the transfer of the sanctuary and the carving of the Virgin: 19 euros (3,200 pesetas of the time). The Work justifies that this amount was agreed according to an appraisal of the properties they acquired, of about 170,000 pesetas. The agreement established, according to the Work, that it would pay an entry of 70,000 pesetas and annually a small amount (those current 19 euros). “It is not about a lease or rent, which would be ridiculous for that amount, but rather, with this contract, Opus Dei assumes, with a symbolic amount, the bare ownership of the diocese and the commitment to it to maintain it in perfect condition. of conservation of the image of the Virgin and of the hermitage, to promote the cult and to guarantee the access to the pilgrims”, says a spokesman.

On its website, Opus Dei states that it is financed “like dioceses or other prelatures, that is, above all with the contributions of its own faithful and other people who collaborate financially in its mission.” Despite the lack of transparency regarding the resources that it treasures, it is known that the Work has a great heritage around the world and supports numerous educational centers, such as the University of Navarra. From its birth, it knew how to expand rapidly and enter various political and economic circles, especially during the Franco dictatorship. This is reflected in a famous phrase attributed to its founder when he learned that three of its members had been elected ministers in the 1960s by the dictator Francisco Franco: “They have made us ministers.”

That sociopolitical presence and influence has been diluting in recent years. It is rare to hear a politician declare himself a numerary of the Work and the voice of its current leader, the priest Fernando Ocáriz, resonates less within the walls of the Church. His image deteriorates, also due to repeated criticism by dozens of former members, who accused their leaders of practicing coercive methods in an environment of secrecy, abuse and sectarianism, from where ultra-conservative beliefs were spread, and aggressive proselytizing. And the name of its leader, upheld as a saint by John Paul II amid controversies, begins to fade even in the memory of his hometown, Barbastro.