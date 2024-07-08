Genoa – The new Pilot Tower of the port of Genoa designed by the architect Renzo Piano in the Levante Waterfront to replace the one knocked down by the cargo ship Jolly Nero on 7 May 2013 (which caused nine deaths) will be equipped with an innovative active vibration damping system from the wind, similar to those found in some of the world’s most important skyscrapers such as Taipei 101 in Taiwan.

With a surface area of ​​over 800 square metersthe large “hat” of the 65-meter-high tower placed on the pilots’ control cabin, will be launched at the end of July through a complex and spectacular lifting operation at a height of 60 metres: this was announced by the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea.

In case of extreme marine weather conditions and very strong winds, a system will use active masses, moved by electric motors, to balance the movement of the structure and eliminate vibrations.

The heart of the system is a central controller which, thanks to a series of sensors positioned along the tower capable of detecting the movement of the structure up to 1,000 times per second, will regulate the movements of the masses based on the intensity of the windpreventing building sway and reducing structural stress.

The damping system is defined as ‘active’ precisely because of the use of the central controller and electric motors. The main difference between the system of the Taipei 101 in Taiwan equipped with a 660-ton sphere and that of the new pilot tower in the port of Genoa, from which the definition of ‘active damping system’ derives, lies precisely in the use of the electric engineswhich allow the masses to be accelerated up to a power comparable to that of a supercar capable of reaching 100 kilometres per hour in around 1.4 seconds.

Thanks to the innovation it will be possible to install only four masses of 300 kilos each instead of a mass of several tons. Meanwhile, in the eastern dockyard, work continues on both the dock and the service building connected to the Pilot Tower, now almost completed. At the same time, in the shipyard near Calata Bettolo, in the port basin of Genoa Sampierdarena, the assembly of the top cover of the tower is being completed.