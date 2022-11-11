Torre del Lago, a restaurateur after a robbery falls ill and dies. The attacker is arrested

A restaurateur dies for a ill accused later a robbery attempt in his room. The episode happened to Torre del Lagoin the province of Luccabetween the night of 10 and 11 November, when a man of Moroccan origin in a state of agitation, he entered the “Elefante Marino” restaurant shortly before midnight.

L’manafter threatened the owners expecting them to be needed alcoholic And cigaretteshas injured one of two one-handed with a stake from wood. The carabinieri of the mobile radio section intervened on the spot, also supported by a crew from the Viareggio police station. L’man was arrested by the military in flagrante delicto and taken to court in Lucca. Subsequently the restaurateur, Alberto Biancalanathat’s his name, ha started to feel ill.

The 64-year-old was rescued by the 118 health workers with a series of unsuccessful attempts to revive him, then, he was urgently transferred to the Massa takeover, but by now it was too late, he had already arrived died. Investigations by the carabinieri are underway.

