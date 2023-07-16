A three-story building collapsed in the heart of the ancient center of Torre del Greco, a city located in the immediate vicinity of the Vesuvius National Park, between Vesuvius and the Gulf of Naples. Firefighters are digging through the rubble in these minutes and victims are feared. The failure occurred around 11.30 this morning. It happened in vico Pizza, a crossroads of the very central Corso Umberto I.

The alarm went off immediately, the firefighters are at work to check for the presence of bodies under the rubble. The building was inhabited, for this reason the rescuers fear that there may be victims. The police also arrived at the scene. Traffic was blocked in a large perimeter around the collapse area. For now, two people have been extracted alive.

People from nearby buildings have taken to the streets, while firefighters, carabinieri and civil protection are digging for survivors. It is unclear how many people were inside the building when it collapsed. A passerby and a child, hit by the rubble, were rescued and treated. Their conditions are of no concern. The mayor of Torre del Greco, who was outside the city, is returning.